Takeaways After White Sox Record 19 Ks as Guardians Steal Game 3

After a come-from-behind victory in Game 2 against the Cleveland Guardians, the Chicago White Sox couldn't find that same magic, losing 9-3. The series is now at 2-1 in favor of the White Sox. Another game in Chicago will be played Thursday before a possible Game 5 in Cleveland.

Let's talk about the missed the opportunity.

Bullpen Day Doesn't Work for White Sox

Oct 7, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Sean Newcomb (15) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game three of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Giving up five runs early to this Cleveland offense is a losing recipe most nights. You just can't afford to give them chances to score over and over again against their pitching staff. That's exactly what the White Sox did. Will Venable put in four consecutive left-handed pitchers to start the game. While Cleveland has struggled against lefties, there are a couple of hitters in that order that you simply can't afford to have face a lefty multiple times.

One of those was Jo Adell, who went 2-for-4 with a walk and three runs driven in, including a bases-clearing triple. The key to stopping this Cleveland lineup is limiting the top four hitters. When they get on base a combined nine times, that's just not a recipe for success at all. The White Sox walked 10 Cleveland batters, and while the Guardians were 5-for-17 with runners in scoring position, it was enough to do plenty of damage.

White Sox Offense Fails to Score When it Counts

Oct 7, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami (5) strikes out during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game three of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This White Sox offense needed to be firing on all cylinders in front of their home crowd. They did not. The first inning was an excellent example of this.

The White Sox had runners on second and third with one out after a Kyle Teel RBI double and failed to score another run, with Chase Meidroth and Tristan Peters striking out. Overall, the White Sox were 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position, with eight runners left on base, while striking out a staggering 19 times.

The clutch hitting we've been used to seeing during these playoffs just wasn't there, and neither was any semblance of contact hitting.

Next Up

The White Sox will now attempt to prevent this series from going back to Cleveland. Davis Martin being used in this game means he likely won't pitch Game 4. It will likely be another bullpen game or Erick Fedde against Cleveland's ace, Parker Messick. In Game 1 of this series, Messick lasted just 4.1 innings, giving up two runs. It will be paramount that the White Sox get to Messick in Game 4 to avoid a Game 5 with Gavin Williams likely on the mound.