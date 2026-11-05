2 White Sox Prospects Are Fall League All Stars, Could They Be in the Bigs Soon?

The 2026 Arizona Fall League is nearing completion, and it's time for those who have excelled to be recognized. And that means playing in the annual AFL Fall Stars Game!

It should come as no surprise to White Sox fans that outfielder and No. 2 prospect Caleb Bonemar has been selected thanks to his stellar showing. Heading into Wednesday's game, he was slashing .286/.364/.633 with three home runs and 12 RBIs. Those may not be the flashiest numbers, but it takes more than lighting up the stats sheet to be recognized in the AFL.

What might be more surprising is that the Sox have a second Fall Stars selection in right-handed pitcher prospect Jonathan Clark, who isn't even ranked among the top Sox prospects. However, he has shined during the AFL season, posting a 0.55 WHIP and .111 batting average against, along with a 3.68 ERA over six games, all of which have featured him pitching in relief. He played most of this past season with Double-A Birmingham and could now be forcing himself into the bullpen conversation with the big-league club.

You might not think much of the Fall Stars Game, but recent history indicates that the players involved aren't far off from contributing to the big club. Sam Antonacci, Braden Montgomery, and Hagen Smith all made the 2025 edition of this game and performed well in it. Antonacci even walked the game off.

111.9 mph

431 feet 👀@WhiteSox No. 2 prospect Caleb Bonemer (MLB No. 27) hammers his second dinger of the Arizona Fall League for the Desert Dogs. pic.twitter.com/mbcUHdiceJ — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) October 17, 2026

In the previous two years, the Sox received representation in this game from Grant Taylor and Colson Montgomery, respectively. However, Montgomery was selected alongside Jordan Leasure and Jake Eder, so just because you gain a selection does not mean a guarantee of success at the highest level, even if only for a season.

The Sox undoubtedly are pleased with how Bonemar and Clark have performed. It gives them hope that they can add more talent internally without breaking the bank in free agency. That's not to say that they shouldn't go out and spend on talent, but it is definitely good news for an organization that is notoriously frugal with its player spending.

If Bonemar or Clark can make a statement in this game, they will put the rest of MLB on notice. Considering that every Sox representative from last year's game helped the team reach the playoffs, there's little reason for other teams to think they won't be key to the Sox very soon. It's funny what recent history can tell people.