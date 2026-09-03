Throughout modern sports history, teams that are on the verge of particularly meaningful games have gone all in on a shared activity to show that they're all in it together. One of the most visible and classic activities is growing out facial hair. Playoff beards during the NHL playoffs, in particular, have become a familiar sight.

Well, the White Sox are putting their own spin on this, as they have decided to start it during the stretch run of the pennant race rather than in October. After a 5-1 win over the Houston Astros to maintain their three-game lead in the AL Central, MLB.com beat reporter Scott Merkin learned that the players will be growing mustaches and goatees as they make their final push toward the postseason.

The idea came from Jake Rogers, who recently was brought in to fill the void at catcher at a time when the Sox were struggling at that position. Although Rogers has done little to improve things in that area with a slash line of .111/.226/.222 over 11 games with the Sox, a winning September could put this contribution on par with Mike Vasil's magic wand in terms of clubhouse importance.

To be clear, not everyone might be successful in growing much, if any, facial hair. Nine players on the active roster are age 24 or younger, which could obviously prove to be a hurdle. Of course, other players might simply not be able to grow much facial hair, regardless of how old they are. The body works in mysterious ways!

Nevertheless, as silly as this may sound, it's indicative of a clubhouse where the players really get along. In fact, some Sox fans are wary of the return of Tommy Pham for the simple fact that he doesn't have the best reputation of keeping a team's strong chemistry intact. The good vibes have been a major part of this 2026 team's story. With that in mind, it will be interesting to see how well Pham gets along with a group that has been together for months, especially with how he might contribute to this latest off-field extracurricular.

Anyhow, it feels pretty darn likely that this act will cause some people within the fan base to grow their own mustaches or goatees down the stretch. It's symbolic of the positive energy surrounding the team in spite of playing .500 ball since the All-Star break. The fact that the Sox are even in this spot at all is cause for celebration and the anxious hope that they can close the deal.