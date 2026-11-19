Dustin May was officially introduced as the next White Sox starting pitcher on Thursday, and he sounded very pleased to come aboard.

May, who signed a three-year contract worth $52.5 million, has four World Series rings and indicated that the South Side is in for an exciting new era.

"With the way this organization has been looking, I think everything is trending in the right direction. I love the group of guys here," May said. "They bring a lot of energy. It's a very young group to be a part of. I think I can bring a lot of contributing factors to that. I think that it's going to be a very special year and a couple of years for this organization, and I really wanted to be a part of it."

“It's going to be a very special year and couple years for this organization and I really wanted to be a part of it…”



4x World Series champion Dustin May discusses signing a 3-year deal with the White Sox. pic.twitter.com/9zn9SvmFap — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 19, 2026

When or if that special 2027 season comes to fruition is anyone's guess. However, someone with May's experience deserves some weight put on his opinion, despite how much he may have contributed to each winning season. He knows something about reaching the mountaintop, and the White Sox need players like that if they plan to take another step.

Here are a few other Sox happenings of note:

White Sox hire assistant hitting coach from Rays

Oct 7, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; A general view of Rate Field before game three between Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox in the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



The White Sox have shown they can win again, and it is now time to hire someone from somewhere who can keep the momentum going. With that in mind, they have hired Kyle Wilson as their assistant hitting coach, who was serving as a hitting coordinator with the AL champion Tampa Bay Rays.

Although Wilson has worked with Rays prospects over the past seven years, this will be the first time he has actually been on an MLB staff. He will be replacing Joel McKeithan, who was recently named the St. Louis Cardinals' hitting coach.



Jordan Leasure designated for assignment

Sep 3, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Jordan Leasure (49) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the ninth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



With Jordan Leasure expected to miss all of 2027 while recovering from UCL surgery, his time with the White Sox appears to have come to an end, as they have designated him for assignment to make room for Dustin May. Leasure has spent three MLB seasons with the Sox.

This past season, he went 2-1 with a 6.27 ERA, a 1.23 WHIP, and a 6.64 FIP over 18 games with the Sox before the injury cut his season short. He was sent back to Triple-A Charlotte for a time before being recalled and suffering the injury.

Former first-round pick Lance Broadway dies

May 05, 2009; Kansas City, MO, USA; Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Lance Broadway (41) delivers a pitch in the 11th inning as the Kansas City Royals defeat the Sox 8-7 at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of 2005 Sox first-round pick Lance Broadway at age 43. Broadway, who was taken 15th overall in the draft, pitched 19 games over three seasons with the Sox, going 2-2 with a 4.69 ERA, a 1.56 WHIP, and a 4.36 FIP.

Broadway was traded to the New York Mets in 2009 for Ramon Castro, who caught Mark Buehrle's perfect game later that season. He finished his professional career in 2010 with the Toronto Blue Jays' Triple-A affiliate.