White Sox Notes: Familiar Face DFA'd, New Hitting Coach, Dustin May Talks Signing
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Dustin May was officially introduced as the next White Sox starting pitcher on Thursday, and he sounded very pleased to come aboard.
May, who signed a three-year contract worth $52.5 million, has four World Series rings and indicated that the South Side is in for an exciting new era.
"With the way this organization has been looking, I think everything is trending in the right direction. I love the group of guys here," May said. "They bring a lot of energy. It's a very young group to be a part of. I think I can bring a lot of contributing factors to that. I think that it's going to be a very special year and a couple of years for this organization, and I really wanted to be a part of it."
When or if that special 2027 season comes to fruition is anyone's guess. However, someone with May's experience deserves some weight put on his opinion, despite how much he may have contributed to each winning season. He knows something about reaching the mountaintop, and the White Sox need players like that if they plan to take another step.
Here are a few other Sox happenings of note:
White Sox hire assistant hitting coach from Rays
The White Sox have shown they can win again, and it is now time to hire someone from somewhere who can keep the momentum going. With that in mind, they have hired Kyle Wilson as their assistant hitting coach, who was serving as a hitting coordinator with the AL champion Tampa Bay Rays.
Although Wilson has worked with Rays prospects over the past seven years, this will be the first time he has actually been on an MLB staff. He will be replacing Joel McKeithan, who was recently named the St. Louis Cardinals' hitting coach.
Jordan Leasure designated for assignment
With Jordan Leasure expected to miss all of 2027 while recovering from UCL surgery, his time with the White Sox appears to have come to an end, as they have designated him for assignment to make room for Dustin May. Leasure has spent three MLB seasons with the Sox.
This past season, he went 2-1 with a 6.27 ERA, a 1.23 WHIP, and a 6.64 FIP over 18 games with the Sox before the injury cut his season short. He was sent back to Triple-A Charlotte for a time before being recalled and suffering the injury.
Former first-round pick Lance Broadway dies
We are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of 2005 Sox first-round pick Lance Broadway at age 43. Broadway, who was taken 15th overall in the draft, pitched 19 games over three seasons with the Sox, going 2-2 with a 4.69 ERA, a 1.56 WHIP, and a 4.36 FIP.
Broadway was traded to the New York Mets in 2009 for Ramon Castro, who caught Mark Buehrle's perfect game later that season. He finished his professional career in 2010 with the Toronto Blue Jays' Triple-A affiliate.
After nearly eight years on newspaper night desks, Geoffrey began a lengthy tenure with Fighting Irish Wire to cover Notre Dame athletics for USA TODAY. He continues covering the Irish and other college football stories for The Voice of College Football. He also covers prep sports for the Daily Herald and Chicagoland Soccer, writes about Chicago sports for Da Windy City and helps run Chicago Bulls Confidential. He received a bachelor's degree from North Central College in 2011 and a master's degree from DePaul University in 2016. He hosts a World Series history podcast and hopes to visit every MLB stadium, so far having checked off 20 current ballparks and four demolished ones.Follow gfclark89