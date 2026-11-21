The Chicago White Sox have had a busy past 24 hours after a seismic move.

On Thursday night, the White Sox acquired two prospects in a salary dump involving starters Luis Castillo and Davis Martin. And it turns out that was only the beginning! Let's go over a busy Friday, which included the White Sox having to make some important decisions on tender deadline day.

Jordan Leasure Trade

The White Sox designated reliever Jordan Leasure for assignment on Thursday afternoon following his horrid start to the 2026 season and subsequent Tommy John surgery, rather than non-tendering him. Now, the team has announced that Leasure has been moved to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for right-handed pitcher Christian Coppola.

The Phillies drafted the 6-foot-5, 230-pound pitcher in the 12th round of the 2026 MLB Draft out of St. Joseph's University. He previously pitched for the University of Arizona and Rutgers University. The 23-year-old reliever did not pitch after being drafted in July. During NCAA play in 2026, he pitched 37.1 innings, recording a 1.69 ERA with 69 strikeouts and 12 walks. He has a promising slider, according to James Fegan of the Chicago Sun-Times, and received a $150,000 signing bonus.

As for Leasure, this will officially end his tenure with the White Sox. The Los Angeles Dodgers drafted him in the 14th round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Tampa. He was traded with Nick Nastrini and Trayce Thompson to Chicago for Joe Kelly and Lance Lynn. Leasure would debut with Chicago in 2024, struggling to a 6.32 ERA in 33 games. He would bounce back in 2025, recording a 3.92 ERA in 68 games. Nevertheless, his 2026 season was marred by a 6.27 ERA in 18 games before his elbow injury.

Hiromi Itoh Visits Chicago

Japanese pitcher Hiromi Itoh visited Chicago on Friday, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers. Both the Cubs and White Sox have major pitching needs, and Itoh must sign before the lockout.

In 2026, Itoh recorded a 3.18 ERA in 172.2 innings. Along with Kaima Taira, Itoh is one of the best Japanese pitchers available this year.

White Sox Tender/Non-Tender

After the Leasure trade and Joey Bart being waived, the White Sox had just four players arbitration-eligible: Third baseman Miguel Vargas, outfielder Brenton Doyle, left-hander Chris Murphy, and right-hander Huascar Brazobán.

According to Rogers, no White Sox player was non-tendered at the deadline. Vargas was a no-brainer to keep at a low salary. However, it was somewhat up in the air whether Doyle, Brazobán, or Murphy would be retained.

Doyle will not be a free agent until after the 2029 season and had a solid ending to 2026 with the White Sox, slashing .258/.258/.462 and hitting five home runs. Another trade deadline acquisition, Brazobán had a 4.40 ERA with Chicago after a 2.56 ERA with the New York Mets, but his control through 2029 made him valuable. Murphy was retained for less money after a 4.81 ERA in 33 games.