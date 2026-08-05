White Sox Trade Deadline Recap: Who's In? Who's Out? What's the Final Grade?

As promised, the Chicago White Sox were one of the biggest buyers at the MLB trade deadline.

GM Chris Getz has insisted that the organization is invested in making a playoff push. At the same time, with the future still the priority, he wanted to be cautious about not giving up too many of the White Sox' big-name prospects. After all, their development of these pieces is what has led to the most shocking season in baseball this season.

With that said, entering the deadline with an abundance of caution, did Getz really walk away a clear winner? Let's go over who the White Sox added and gave up for this second-half run, as well as hand out a final grade.

Who Did the White Sox Add?

Jun 7, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Huascar Brazoban (43) throws a pitch during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

SP – Luis Castillo (Trade Grade)

RP – Huascar Brazobán (Trade Grade)

OF – Brenton Doyle (Trade Grade)

C – Joey Bart (Trade Grade)

The Chicago White Sox' biggest deadline move came a couple of days beforehand. The organization was rumored to be aggressively pursuing a starting pitcher, so much so that they were connected to many of the biggest names on the market. Nevertheless, they somewhat surprisingly settled for the Mariners' Luis Castillo, who has struggled heavily this season.

Only a year removed from recording a solid 3.54 ERA in 32 starts, there is certainly reason to believe that the 3x All-Star can figure things out. A change of scenery might be all he needs. At the same time, the dip in command and the hard contact given up are concerning. Add in the fact that he is still owed a hefty $24.1 million next season with a vesting option for $25.0 million a year later, and there is A LOT of pressure on this pitching staff to fix Castillo.

Huascar Brazobán was a far more palatable and exciting acquisition. The Mets' reliever has a 2.56 ERA in his 52.2 innings of work this season. Someone who pairs an upper-90s sinker and low-90s change-up, Brazobán has been awesome at inducing weak contact. For a bullpen that already has some solid options, he should be another great set-up man that Will Venable can lean on more and more as the postseason nears.

Things officially got weird when the White Sox acquired Brenton Doyle. The Colorado Rockies center fielder is a 2x Gold Glove winner who has struggled to make much of a difference at the plate. For a team with solid outfield depth, it was a strange target, especially when considering they forked over a Top 10 prospect in Mason Adams. Do the White Sox have a decently long list of MLB-ready pitching prospects? Sure ... but it never hurts to have more!

Finally, the Sox rounded things out with Joey Bart after failing to secure one of the higher-ranked catchers on the trade market. Knowing that Kyle Teel is expected to return in the coming weeks, it's not a huge deal, but it does feel like a slight missed opportunity. Teel hasn't been able to stay healthy, and he's still a very young player who may not be ready for the bright lights of the postseason. This could have been an opportunity to really bring in someone with experience.

It's not that Bart isn't a fine backup option. He is. But there were several names who could have made more sense for the White Sox. He also doesn't necessarily solve the lack of offensive execution at the position, as Bart holds just a .680 OPS this season. To his credit, though, he has been very good against lefties (OPS bumps up to .826 over 58 plate appearances).

Who Did the White Sox Lose?

Jun 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Seranthony Dominguez (58) pitches against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RP – Seranthony Domínguez

RP – Duncan Davitt

C – Boston Smith (Prospect)

SP – Gabe Davis (Prospect)

RP – Zach Franklin (Prospect)

OF – Nolan Jones (Prospect)

SP – Mason Adams (Prospect)

IF – Carlos Vielma (Prospect)

The White Sox were able to avoid giving up a top prospect at this trade deadline, and this should be considered a small win for the franchise. But that doesn't mean they didn't pay a decently hefty price, especially when considering that none of the four acquisitions feel like a major difference-maker.

Moving off Seranthony Domínguez's multi-year deal could prove beneficial, but it also came at the cost of adding a more expensive, struggling starter. Plus, Domínguez seemed to be figuring it out in recent weeks. Did they possibly sell low?

As for Boston Smith, he is arguably the toughest name to see go. The White Sox added him in what felt like a nothing trade with the Nationals for Curtis Mead. Smith proceeded to dominate in his first season of minor league ball with 22 homers and a 1.039 OPS. It's why he was able to earn three promotions over the last handful of months!

The White Sox will be able to live without some of the pitching prospects they gave up, but they did gut this area of their farm system quite a bit. Several of them were pretty close to earning an MLB debut, especially Mason Adams. Don't be surprised if the Rockies have him pitching in the majors over the next couple of months.

Once again, did the White Sox give up anyone who feels like a future star? No, but they also didn't necessarily add anyone who will drastically change their chances of going on a playoff run. They improved slightly around the margins, taking a couple of flyers on guys who were ready for a change of scenery. For all the rumors and talk leading up to the deadline, however, that's decently underwhelming.

But, hey, the White Sox' youth is what got them to this point. They are kind of playing with house money this season, so why not ride with this pre-existing group until the very end?

Final Trade Deadline Grade: C+