White Sox vs. Athletics Lineup: Hello Murakami! Peters and Benintendi, More

The White Sox will close out their first half of the season with a three-game set against the Athletics. All things considered, the series suddenly feels far more important than anyone anticipated. Boston is fresh off coming to town and sweeping Chicago, cutting into their AL Central lead.

This is now a prime opportunity for the Sox to get back on track before the break. The Guardians also have a pretty winnable series ahead of them against the Marlins, though they will have to do their damage on the road.

Game Info

Who: Athletics (41-52) at White Sox (47-44)

Where: Rate Field

When: 6:40 CT

Watch: CHSN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM, 107.9 La Ley

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Sam Antonacci, LF

2. Munetaka Murakami, 1B

3. Miguel Vargas, 3B

4. Colson Montgomery, SS

5. Braden Montgomery, RF

6. Chase Meidroth, 2B

7. Andrew Benintendi, DH

8. Kyle Teel, C

9. Tristan Peters, CF

Pretty normal lineup today. Not much to say.

JUST KIDDING!

Munetaka Murakami is back in action for the White Sox. The Japanese slugger returns to the lineup for the first time since late May. Of course, Murakami started the year on a historic pace with 20 home runs over his first 57 games. He was making a very strong case for an All-Star appearance and even Rookie of the Year. Then, a hamstring strain sidelined him.

Considering the Sox' ugly showing against Boston this week, it sure feels like Murakami is returning at the perfect time. He makes this Sox lineup look all the more explosive. I mean, Murakami, Vargas, and Montgomery back-to-back-to-back is a nightmare for some pitchers.

It also feels like pretty good news that Murakami will start this one at first base. Some were curious to see if they would ease him back into things by playing him at DH over the first couple of games. Nope.

As for the rest of the lineup, Andrew Benintendi returns against a lefty and will make his first start in five days. Nevertheless, he will remain lower in the order, with Will Venable keeping Colson Montgomery and Braden Montgomery back-to-back in the four and five holes, respectively.

Tristan Peters is also back in center field for the first time in a couple of games and will bat ninth. He was on a tear against the Guardians, coming out of that series with six hits.

Athletics Lineup

1. Lawrence Butler, RF

2. Shea Langeliers, DH

3. Tyler Soderstom, LF

4. Jonah Heim, C

5. Jacob Wilson, SS

6. Joey Meneses, 1B

7. Joshua Kuroda-Grauer, 3B

8. Henry Bolte, CF

9. Jeff McNeil, 2B

On the Mound ...

Jun 29, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Sean Burke (59) pitches in the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

White Sox – Sean Burke, RHP

Sean Burke is having an underrated year. The righty has been arguably the best arm in the White Sox' rotation over the last month, holding opponents to under 2 runs in each of his last four starts. His strikeout rate has also continued to trend in the right direction, as he's fresh off an 11 K outing against the team's division foe, Cleveland.

Burke can still struggle at times with his walks and is always at risk of giving up an early home run. However, the proof is in the pudding. Chicago has been able to let him go pretty deep into games lately, and there is a good chance he can do the same tonight against the Athletics.

Athletics – Jacob Lopez – LHP

Jacob Lopez is having a very rough year. The southpaw has a 7.04 ERA over his 53.2 innings of work. He gave up 4 earned runs to the Tigers a few games back. Before that, he handed the Yankees 7 runs in late May. Why the long gap in between appearances? Things were rough enough that the A's had to send him down to Triple-A.

In other words, this is a game the Sox should win, especially with Munetaka Murakami back in the mix.