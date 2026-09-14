White Sox vs. Guardians Lineup: Biggest Series of the Year, Sean Newcomb Starts? More

After a disappointing series loss to the St. Louis Cardinals, the Chicago White Sox will face the Cleveland Guardians in the most important series of the season. If the White Sox win at least one game in this three-game set, they will have the tiebreaker over Cleveland. However, the White Sox are just a half-game ahead of Cleveland for the division lead, so every game will be a must-win.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (76-73) vs. Cleveland Guardians (76-74)

Where: Progressive Field

When: 5:40 CT

Watch: CHSN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Sam Antonacci, LF

2. Kyle Teel, C

3. Miguel Vargas, 3B

4. Munetaka Murakami, 1B

5. Andrew Benintendi, DH

6. Tristan Peters, CF

7. Colson Montgomery, SS

8. Chase Meidroth, 2B

9. Braden Montgomery, RF

Will Venable will roll with his usual lefty-heavy lineup for the opener of this important series with Cleveland. Sam Antonacci, Kyle Teel, and Miguel Vargas will be at the top of the lineup, as they have been in the last few games since Venable made his major lineup change. Teel is slugging .611 in his last seven games and has been crucial to the White Sox lately. However, the White Sox are hoping to get out of their offensive slump to win this crucial series.

Miguel Vargas could be a player to watch on Monday, with a .455 lifetime average against Cleveland starter Gavin Williams in 11 at-bats. He also has a home run against Williams. Meanwhile, Munetaka Murakami will look to get out of his slump, owning a home run against Williams in three at-bats. Moving down the order, Colson Montgomery will slide up from eighth to seventh amid a 1-for-23 slump in his last seven games with 13 strikeouts. The White Sox will need him to get going to finish the season strong.

Cleveland Guardians Lineup

1. Steven Kwan, CF

2. José Ramírez, 3B

3. Chase DeLauter, DH

4. Jo Adell, RF

5. Travis Bazzana, 2B

6. Angel Martínez, LF

7. Nathaniel Lowe, 1B

8. Patrick Bailey, C

9. Brayan Rocchio, SS

On The Mound...

Aug 23, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Sean Newcomb (15) delivers the ball against the New York Mets during the first inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago White Sox - Sean Newcomb, LHP

Sean Newcomb will open Monday's game for Sean Burke. After a great stretch of baseball, it's been a little rough for Newcomb. Over his last seven games, he has a 4.40 ERA in 14.1 innings. Meanwhile, it's been a rough go, especially for Burke. Over his last seven games, he has a 5.68 ERA, including his last start, which was a seven-run meltdown against the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1.1 innings. He will need a major bounce-back for the White Sox on Monday.

Cleveland Guardians - Gavin Williams, RHP

Gavin Williams will start Monday's game for Cleveland after getting a bit more rest than usual. In his last start on September 6, he went six innings, giving up two runs with 11 strikeouts. Punchouts are his biggest feature, with 228 of them in just 169 innings. The White Sox will need to be patient against Williams to win this one.