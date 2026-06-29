White Sox vs. Orioles Lineup: Grichuk Against a Righty? Meidroth Moves Down, More

After the Chicago White Sox won their series against the Kansas City Royals, they will travel to Baltimore to face the Orioles. The White Sox are 2-18 in their last 20 games against Baltimore.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (43-39) vs. Baltimore Orioles (39-46)

Where: Camden Yards

When: 5:35 CT

Watch: CHSN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Sam Antonacci, LF

2. Miguel Vargas, 3B

3. Colson Montgomery, SS

4. Kyle Teel, C

5. Randal Grichuk, DH

6. Braden Montgomery, RF

7. Tristan Peters, CF

8. Chase Meidroth, 2B

9. Jacob Gonzalez, 1B

Will Venable will roll with a balanced order against Baltimore Orioles starter Shane Baz.

However, a couple of things are out of place compared to other lineups this season. Sam Antonacci, Miguel Vargas, and Colson Montgomery will be high up in the lineup, per usual. However, it seems designated hitter Andrew Benintendi is getting a day off against a right-handed pitcher, leading to Grichuk starting at DH and batting fifth.

This is odd, as Grichuk is known as a lefty killer but struggles against righties. While he is slashing .319/.373/.696 against left-handers with seven home runs, he is slashing only .186/.182/.395 against right-handers with two home runs.

Also a bit surprising is Chase Meidroth being moved down to eighth. This will be only Meidroth's second time this season batting eighth. The first time, he had two hits. Meidroth has struggled with runners in scoring position this season (.605 OPS), and this could be Chicago's response to that. Over his last seven games, Meidroth is slashing .286/.333/.286 with two runs batted in.

Baltimore Orioles Lineup

1. Gunnar Henderson, SS

2. Taylor Ward, LF

3. Adley Rutschman, C

4. Pete Alonso, 1B

5. Samuel Basallo, DH

6. Dylan Beavers, RF

7. Colton Cowser, CF

8. Blaze Alexander, 3B

9. Jackson Holliday, 2B

The Orioles will come in with their normal lineup against right-handers. Taylor Ward is the only one with extensive experience against Chicago starter Sean Burke, so look for him to potentially have an impact against the White Sox.

Gunnar Henderson, who normally does very well against Chicago, is in the midst of a cold streak (.226/.294/.323 slash line in his last seven games).

On The Mound...

Chicago White Sox pitcher Sean Burke | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Chicago White Sox - Sean Burke, RHP

The White Sox will have Burke on the bump for Monday's game. Burke has been spectacular over his past two games, with just two earned runs in 13.2 innings and 14 strikeouts.

He locked down the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians and now has the chance to carry that momentum into a start against the Orioles.

Baltimore Orioles - Shane Baz, RHP

Baz was a huge trade acquisition for the Orioles to help shore up their pitching. However, things haven't gone as planned overall. In 16 starts, Baz has a 4.31 ERA with just 81 strikeouts in 94 innings. Baz threw five innings with five runs in his last outing.

In his last seven games overall, though, Baz has looked better with a 3.16 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 42.2 innings.

The White Sox will have to hope for that type of performance from Baz to win against Baltimore.