After the Chicago White Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles in Game 1, they will go for the series win. If they can pull it off, it will be their third straight.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (44-39) vs. Baltimore Orioles (39-47)

Where: Camden Yards

When: 5:35 CT

Watch: CHSN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Kyle Teel, C

2. Miguel Vargas, 3B

3. Andrew Benintendi, DH

4. Colson Montgomery, SS

5. Braden Montgomery, RF

6. Chase Meidroth, 2B

7. Tristan Peters, CF

8. Jacob Gonzalez, 1B

9. Junior Perez, LF

Will Venable will roll with a completely different lineup after Monday's victory.

Catcher Kyle Teel will lead off for only the fourth time in his career, and for the first time this season. While he possesses strong on-base skills, I just don't see it being the right move. Left fielder Sam Antonacci is getting the day off, and his bat will be sorely missed in the top of the lineup. Junior Perez will be batting ninth and playing left field in the place of Antonacci.

Miguel Vargas and Colson Montgomery will be near the top of the lineup, as always. Andrew Benintendi will be back after a day off against a right-hander.

Baltimore Orioles Lineup

1. Gunnar Henderson, SS

2. Taylor Ward, DH

3. Dylan Beavers, LF

4. Pete Alonso, 1B

5. Samuel Basallo, C

6. Leody Taveras, RF

7. Colton Cowser, CF

8. Blaze Alexander, 3B

9. Jackson Holliday, 2B

The Orioles will roll with practically the same lineup as Monday. However, Samuel Basallo will be catching in place of Adley Rutschman, and Taylor Ward will be the designated hitter. This leaves Rutschman completely out of the lineup. The young catcher is slashing .087/.143/.087 in his last seven games and could use an off-day to regroup.

Gunnar Henderson is a player to watch tonight with Erick Fedde on the mound. Henderson is 2-for-6 against Fedde with a home run in his career.

On The Mound...

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Erick Fedde | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago White Sox - Erick Fedde, RHP

The White Sox will have Fedde on the bump for Tuesday's game against Baltimore. It's a bit surprising that Fedde is starting today's game, given the White Sox's approach with him. In his last four games, Fedde has had an opener before him and has pitched a high of just five innings during that time.

In his last game against Cleveland, he went four innings, giving up one run. Fedde will need to be sharp against this Orioles offense for a White Sox win to happen.

Baltimore Orioles - Trey Gibson, RHP

The Orioles will start young pitcher Trey Gibson today. Gibson has had a rough start to his career with a 5.64 ERA in seven games. In his last game, Gibson went four innings, giving up two runs.

Gibson has struggled specifically with walks (19 in 30.1 innings), so the White Sox will need to exercise good plate discipline to win this one.