After a convincing win on national television, the Chicago White Sox will face the Pittsburgh Pirates in a three-game series. Former White Sox first-round pick Jacob Gonzalez will play against his former team for the first time since he was traded.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (75-68) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (71-73)

Where: Rate Field

When: 6:40 CT

Watch: CHSN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM, 107.9 La Ley

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Sam Antonacci, LF

2. Miguel Vargas, 3B

3. Munetaka Murakami, 1B

4. Andrew Benintendi, DH

5. Colson Montgomery, SS

6. Braden Montgomery, RF

7. Tristan Peters, CF

8. Chase Meidroth, 2B

9. Kyle Teel, C

Will Venable will put out his normal lefty-heavy order against right-hander Bubba Chandler. It's pretty much the same lineup as Sunday, except Chase Meidroth and Tristan Peters will switch spots in the order. Sam Antonacci is coming off a three-double game and will bat leadoff. Miguel Vargas has been arguably the best offensive player on this team and will bat second, slashing .313/.442/.518 in his last 30 games.

Despite driving in three runs in his last two games, Munetaka Murakami is still in a significant slump, slashing .125/.279/.196 in his previous 15 contests. He will still bat third. The power just hasn't been there for Murakami, and the strikeouts are up considerably (30 in his last 56 at-bats).

Conversely, Andrew Benintendi has been one of Chicago's more consistent hitters this season. However, he's been on a .056/.190/.056 slump in his last seven games. Colson Montgomery was also in a rough stretch of his own. While the strikeouts are still high (13 in his last 26 at-bats), he is slashing .231/.355/.654 in his last seven games.

Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup

1. Konnor Griffin, SS

2. Brandon Lowe, 2B

3. Bryan Reynolds, DH

4. Oneil Cruz, CF

5. Esmerlyn Valdez, RF

6. Spencer Horwitz, 1B

7. Rafael Flores Jr., C

8. Jacob Gonzalez, 3B

9. Jake Mangum, LF

Ever since he was dealt to the Pirates, Gonzalez has received consistent playing time. This hasn't necessarily led to a boost in production, however. Gonzalez is hitting just .202 with a .594 OPS during his 41 games with the Pirates. He is coming into this game with only a single hit in his last three outings. Regardless, expect him to be a little extra motivated in his return to Rate Field.

On The Mound...

Aug 26, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Sean Burke (59) delivers the ball during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago White Sox - Sean Burke, RHP

After an eight-walk outing against the Texas Rangers, Sean Burke had a fantastic performance against the Houston Astros, surrendering only one hit and no runs in 5.2 innings. He will look for another game like that against the Pirates on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh Pirates - Bubba Chandler

The former third-round pick has become a mainstay in Pittsburgh's rotation this season. In 27 games, he has a 4.30 ERA with 121 strikeouts in 136 innings. However, walks have plagued the 23-year-old (71). The White Sox need to be patient in this one against a pitcher who has lacked control this year.