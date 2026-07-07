The Chicago White Sox are looking to carry their momentum from back-to-back wins against the Cleveland Guardians into a series win against the Boston Red Sox.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (47-42) vs. Boston Red Sox (40-48)

Where: Rate Field

When: 6:40 CT

Watch: CHSN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM, 107.9 La Ley

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Miguel Vargas, 1B

2. Randal Grichuk, DH

3. Colson Montgomery, 3B

4. Chase Meidroth, 2B

5. Sam Antonacci, LF

6. Junior Perez, RF

7. Kyle Teel, C

8. Luisangel Acuña, SS

9. Tristan Peters, CF

After an off day, Miguel Vargas will lead off against left-hander Payton Tolle. Randal Grichuk will also be high up in the order against a left-hander, and likely will be tomorrow as well with Jake Bennett on the mound.

Colson Montgomery will bat third and play third base, as per usual against a lefty. However, where this lineup goes sideways is having Chase Meidroth batting cleanup for only the second time this season. In that first game, Meidroth went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts.

Despite his recent improvements, having Sam Antonacci bat fifth against a lefty is also somewhat surprising. Antonacci is slashing .149/.259/.170 against southpaws.

Junior Perez will bat sixth despite a limited sample size, slashing .125/.125/.313 against lefties. Kyle Teel, Luisangel Acuña, and Tristan Peters are set to follow.

Boston Red Sox Lineup

1. Anthony Seigler, 2B

2. Ceddane Rafaela, CF

3. Wilyer Abreu, RF

4. Willson Contreras, 1B

5. Romy Gonzalez, DH

6. Caleb Durbin, 3B

7. Jarren Duran, LF

8. Andruw Monasterio, SS

9. Connor Wong, C

The Red Sox will go with a righty-heavy lineup against White Sox starter Noah Schultz. Seigler will lead off, who has done very well in limited time. Willson Contreras will bat cleanup on the day he was recognized as an All-Star replacement.

Former White Sox utility man Romy Gonzalez will face his former team amid a good start to the season in limited at-bats.

On The Mound...

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Noah Schultz | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago White Sox - Noah Schultz, LHP

Noah Schultz will make his second start back from injury. In his first start, Schultz pitched 4.1 innings, giving up two hits, three runs, and four walks, but with seven strikeouts. While that may not be an encouraging line to White Sox fans, the main focus was to get Schultz's stuff back to facing major league hitters.

Schultz has a 5.86 ERA in nine starts this season and has struggled with control. He'll need to be sharp to defeat Tolle.

Boston Red Sox - Payton Tolle, LHP

Tolle has been outstanding to start his major league career. In 13 starts, Tolle has a 3.39 ERA with 74 strikeouts in 74.1 innings with just 23 walks.

However, a glimmer of hope for the White Sox would be that he had a terrible last start against the Washington Nationals. In just three innings, Tolle gave up six runs and walked three batters.

Chicago will need to hope for a performance close to that for a White Sox win.