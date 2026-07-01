The Chicago White Sox lost to the Baltimore Orioles in their series finale on Wednesday, 6-1. This game, despite the stagnant offense from the White Sox, was winnable.

White Sox Offense Stagnates

Left fielder Sam Antonacci hit a leadoff home run in the top of the first inning. After that, the White Sox failed to score and mustered only four hits total. Antonacci was the only White Sox player with multiple hits.

The White Sox offense was only in scoring position once and failed to get a hit. Part of this lack of offense was due to giving shortstop Colson Montgomery an off day against right-hander Dean Kremer after he homered in Tuesday's win. If Montgomery had started, would the game have gone differently? Maybe.

If one thing is for sure, having Luisangel Acuña start against Kremer was a mistake. Acuña would go 0-for-3 and would get caught stealing.

Schultz Shines

The box score doesn't tell the whole story. While Schultz technically gave up three runs in his return from injury, two were inherited.

In 4.1 innings, he gave up just two hits and struck out seven while walking four batters. The control wasn't great, but he was able to get out of multiple jams. Schultz wasn't expected to go far in his first game back from injury, but he impressed with his lively stuff.

Bryan Hudson would give up the inherited runs, making Schultz' final line look worse than it was.

Multiple "What-If's" Change the Game

While the game wasn't particularly close, it very well could've been if a few close plays had gone Chicago's way.

In the top of the fourth inning, Braden Montgomery was inches away from a home run. A review would prove it was a double, however, and he would end up at second base. After a Jacob Gonzalez walk, the White Sox would have two runners on with two outs.

In the only at-bat with runners in scoring position that Chicago had, Chase Meidroth hit a line drive that nearly dropped but was caught by Orioles right fielder Tyler O'Neill with a diving catch.

Despite this loss, the White Sox still pulled off the series win against the Orioles, which is a team they haven't had much success against in a while.

Next up, the White Sox will travel to Cleveland for another important series with the Guardians. With the White Sox just 1.0 game ahead of the Guardians immediately after the loss, this will be yet another must-win series for Chicago.