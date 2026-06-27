After the Chicago White Sox had a historic night with a 22-run performance against the Kansas City Royals, they have a pitcher's duel ahead of them.

The White Sox will try to combat that with a lefty-heavy lineup.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (42-38) vs. Kansas City Royals (34-49)

Where: Rate Field

When: 3:10 CT

Watch: CHSN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM, 107.9 La Ley

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Sam Antonacci, LF

2. Miguel Vargas, 3B

3. Andrew Benintendi, DH

4. Colson Montgomery, SS

5. Chase Meidroth, 2B

6. Braden Montgomery, RF

7. Tristan Peters, CF

8. Jacob Gonzalez, 1B

9. Drew Romo, C

Will Venable is putting together a lefty-heavy order against Royals starter Michael Wacha. After last night's offensive explosion, don't expect the fireworks to continue. This will very likely be a pitcher's duel. History will probably not be made again on the South Side today.

Everyone seemed to get back on track in last night's win, which is a great sign for a team looking to win the division. However, catcher Kyle Teel will not play back-to-back days once again, and Drew Romo will start. Romo has not been what the White Sox expected him to be. Before he was called up, he had a great OPS in Triple-A. But his performance has been lacking, especially in recent games.

Romo is 1-for-23 in his last seven games and 5-for-48 in his last 15 games. That's just not gonna cut it, even for a backup catcher. This could be a very crucial game for his immediate future with the team.

Kansas City Royals Lineup

1. Carter Jensen, DH

2. Bobby Witt Jr., SS

3. Jac Caglianone, 1B

4. Lane Thomas, CF

5. Michael Massey, 2B

6. Salvador Perez, C

7. John Rave, RF

8. Nick Loftin, 3B

9. Isaac Collins, LF

Outside of Witt and Caglianone, this Royals lineup has struggled. Tied for the worst record in the American League, the Royals will look to get back in the win column.

They will do so with their own lefty-heavy lineup against Chicago's ace.

On The Mound...

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Davis Martin | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Chicago White Sox - Davis Martin, RHP

The White Sox will have their ace on the mound for Saturday's matchup. After a horrible start against the New York Yankees on June 16, Martin bounced back with a six-inning outing, giving up just one run.

Martin will hope for the same results on Saturday.

Kansas City Royals - Michael Wacha, RHP

Wacha has been phenomenal for Kansas City in his 14th major league season. In 16 games, he has a 3.48 ERA with 77 strikeouts in 101 innings.

In his last start, he gave up one run in seven innings against the Tampa Bay Rays. The White Sox will need to be on their toes against one of the best pitchers in the division.