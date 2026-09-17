White Sox vs. Tigers: Tommy Pham Moves Up? No Colson Montgomery After Injury, More

After a devastating series loss to the Cleveland Guardians, the Chicago White Sox will take on the Detroit Tigers for a four-game series. The White Sox will open things up with an odd lineup as they play from behind in the division for the first time in months.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (77-75) vs. Detroit Tigers (72-80)

Where: Rate Field

When: 6:40 CT

Watch: CHSN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM, 107.9 La Ley

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Chase Meidroth, 2B

2. Tommy Pham, DH

3. Miguel Vargas, 3B

4. Randal Grichuk, LF

5. Munetaka Murakami, 1B

6. Brenton Doyle, CF

7. Jake Rogers, C

8. Luisangel Acuña, SS

9. Braden Montgomery, RF

Against a left-hander in Framber Valdez, the White Sox will put out a righty-heavy lineup. Chase Meidroth will be leading off, as he normally does against lefties. Meidroth has a .320/.400/.640 slash line in his last seven games with two home runs. Where the lineup goes off the rails, however, is putting Tommy Pham second in the order!

After one good game with the White Sox, hitting a three-run home run, the organization apparently has confidence in Pham to bat him second. While Pham has a home run in his career off Valdez, this is an incredibly strange move for the White Sox.

Miguel Vargas, lefty-killer Randal Grichuk, and the struggling Munetaka Murakami will bat in the heart of the order. Sam Antonacci will be absent from the game after a solid .350/.409/.450 slash line in his last seven games. Murakami is 1-for-20 in his last seven contests with 12 strikeouts and seems to be tiring in the late stages of the season. He'll bat fifth for only the second time this season as he continues his descent down the lineup.

Brenton Doyle will take Tristan Peters' spot in the lineup amid a 2-for-22 slump in his last seven games. Jake Rogers will be behind the dish amid a 1-for-12 slump of his own during that time frame.

Luisangel Acuña will bat for Colson Montgomery, who was hit by a pitch in Wednesday's game and exited with a left wrist contusion. X-rays were negative for Montgomery, and he'll be day-to-day at this point.

Detroit Tigers Lineup

1. Kevin McGonigle, 3B

2. Hao-Yu Lee, 2B

3. Colt Keith, DH

4. Riley Greene, LF

5. Dillon Dingler, C

6. Max Clark, CF

7. Spencer Torkelson, 1B

8. Brett Callahan, RF

9. John Peck, SS

On The Mound...

Sep 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Erick Fedde (47) delivers the ball during the fourth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago White Sox - Erick Fedde, RHP

Erick Fedde has been incredibly solid this season when the White Sox have needed innings out of him. In his last seven games (two starts), Fedde has a 2.57 ERA in 28 innings. He has gone at least five innings in each of his last three appearances. In his last appearance against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Fedde went 5.1 innings, giving up two runs.

Detroit Tigers - Framber Valdez, LHP

It's been a rough first season in Detroit for Framber Valdez, who has a 4.01 ERA in 163.2 innings. However, he is starting to calm down with a 2.91 ERA in his last seven games (43.1 innings). Valdez is still elite at getting ground balls, so the White Sox will need to wait for their pitch to hit against the World Series champion pitcher.