SI:AM | Guardians Seize First Place Thanks to Petey Halpin’s Unlikely Heroics

Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I can’t believe the two most compelling MLB playoff races are between teams hovering around .500.

In today’s SI:AM:

⭐ Skubal on the cover

🛗 Pham’s elevator pitch

✅ NFL Week 2 picks

If you’re reading this on SI.com, click here to subscribe and receive SI:AM directly in your inbox each morning.

An October appetizer

For the first time in two and a half months, the Guardians are in sole possession of first place in the AL Central—and they have an unlikely hero to thank.

Cleveland took the rubber game of a critical three-game series at home against the White Sox yesterday afternoon, 6–3. The pivotal moment came in the sixth inning, when center fielder Petey Halpin hit a three-run homer to put Cleveland up 5–3.

The 24-year-old Halpin, a defensive specialist who has hardly made a peep at the plate while bouncing between Triple A and the majors, was an improbable savior. It was just his fourth homer in 74 games this season. Even more improbably, his big moment came against a lefty. The left-handed-hitting Halpin entered the game having gone 1-for-35 against lefties this season, and the lone hit was a bunt that he popped over the head of the pitcher back in June. He’s the last guy you’d expect to go deep in that situation.

“He’s ready for the moment,” Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said of Halpin. “His playing time has been sporadic throughout the year, but he’s been a big boost for us. That was a really cool moment for him and obviously a big moment for us.”

José Ramírez drove in an insurance run for Cleveland later in the same inning and three Guardians relievers closed the door to finish off the victory.

Halpin’s clutch homer overshadowed a big moment for another unlikely hero. All three of Chicago’s runs came on a home run by veteran Tommy Pham in the fifth inning after the White Sox had fallen behind 2–0. The story of how Pham earned a spot in the starting lineup is incredible.

Pham, 38, had spent almost all of this season in Triple A before he was acquired from the Phillies on Aug. 31. He made one pinch-hitting appearance for the White Sox, then went on the injured list. He was unexpectedly activated from the IL before yesterday’s game only because he had run into White Sox general manager Chris Getz in an elevator the night before . Pham used the chance encounter to make his case to Getz that he was ready to contribute and should be activated. Getz acquiesced, and Pham made sure the gamble paid off. It was his first big league homer since Sept. 26 last year.

Unfortunately for the White Sox, they couldn’t hold onto the lead that Pham spotted them.

The win vaulted the Guardians atop the division with a 78–75 record. It’s the first time since July 3 that they’ve sat alone in first place. They’d slipped as far as six games back on Aug. 16 but have gone 18–10 since then, while the White Sox have gone 12–17 over the same span.

It’s not all bad news for the White Sox, though. By winning the first game of the series, they clinched the tiebreaker over the Guardians. Chicago can move back into a tie for first place with a win tonight over the Tigers.

The best of Sports Illustrated

Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated

The top five…

Sandy Alcantara stepped up when his team needed him. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

… things I saw last night:

5. Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara’s first career save in his first relief appearance since 2017. The Marlins’ playoff chances are beyond minuscule, but you have to admire their refusal to give up.

4. A bizarre blooper by Red Sox pitcher Raymond Burgos. He tried to make a throw to first base on a grounder hit back to the mound but just… didn’t release the ball?

3. Lionel Messi’s 100th goal with Inter Miami— on a header . How often do you see the diminutive Messi score with his head? Messi also had an assist on a corner as Inter Miami beat Cruz Azul to win the Campeones Cup (a matchup between the reigning champions of MLS and Liga MX).

2. Not one but two home runs for Padres rookie Ethan Salas. The 20-year-old Salas is the youngest catcher in MLB history to have a two-homer game.

1. Not one but two home runs for Pete Crow-Armstrong. He now has 44 on the season. The MVP race is over.

📺 What we’re watching today …

NFL

Lions at Bills, 8:15 PM ET, Prime Video

Can the high-powered Lions offense spoil the Bills' new house party?

College Football

Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 7:30 PM ET, ESPN

The Orange has not beaten the Panthers in Pittsburgh since 2001

WNBA

Sparks at Wings, 8 PM ET, USA Network

Aces at Storm, 10 PM ET, USA Network

The league returns to action after the FIBA World Cup break.