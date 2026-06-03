White Sox vs. Twins Lineup: Good Matchup for Fedde? Montgomery Back, More

After back-to-back losses, the Chicago White Sox are hoping that their power can shine against one of the Twins' best fastball throwers this afternoon.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (32-29) vs. Minnesota Twins (29-33)

Where: Target Field

When: 12:40

Watch: CHSN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM

1. Sam Antonacci, LF

2. Miguel Vargas, 3B

3. Andrew Benintendi, DH

4. Colson Montgomery, SS

5. Chase Meidroth, 2B

6. Jacob Gonzalez, 1B

7. Tristan Peters, CF

8. Drew Romo, C

9. Rikuu Nishida, RF

After a rest day that led to a 6-4 defeat for the White Sox, Will Venable has turned back to his normal group. Colson Montgomery is back in the cleanup spot, while Tristan Peters will return in center field. Rikku Nishida and Drew Romo are also back in the lineup for Randal Grichuk and Edgar Quero.

For what it's worth, the start to Nishidia's big league career has been pretty darn exciting. He's had a couple of ridiculous throws from right field to catch a runner at home, and he also has five hits over his first eight games. Two of those even came against this same Twins squad at the end of May.

If anyone can help this Sox squad leave Minnesota with a series split, however, it would be Miguel Vargas. The third baseman is having another strong season, sitting second on the White Sox in both hits (52) and RBIs (40). He is only two games removed from tallying TEN total bases and has a combined six RBIs over his last two outings. Vargas keeping this up is going to be essential for the Sox, especially with Munetaka Murakami sidelined for the next handful of weeks.

Minnesota Twins Lineup

1. Byron Buxton, CF

2. Brooks Lee, 3B

3. Trevor Larnach, LF

4. Josh Bell, DH

5. Austin Martin, RF

6. Victor Caratini, C

7. Luke Keaschall, 2B

8. Tristan Gray, SS

9. Orlando Arcia, 1B

The Twins have posted two straight games with 6+ runs scored. They have also tallied double-digit hits in each of those victories. This isn't a team that is going to smash many home runs, but they can create some good contact with players in scoring position.

On the Mound ...

May 29, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Erick Fedde (47) pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the third inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

White Sox – Erick Fedde, RHP

After starting the year decently strong, Erick Fedde has struggled to repeat his success from a couple of seasons back. The righty has given up a combined 14 earned runs over his last three starts. He also, unsusprisingly, failed to go more than 4.0 innings of work in any of those performances.

Finding the strike zone consistently has been a major problem. His walk rate is now just a hair under 10.0 percent, while his ground ball rate has also trended in the wrong direction. He has continued to mix up his pitches, relying most on a sweeper, sinker, and cutter. However, teams have found considerable success connecting on the latter two pitches.

Nevertheless, the good news is that the Twins rarely make hard contact and hit a ton of balls on the ground. Can they still get to Fedde? Absolutely, but this specific matchup should work in his favor.

Minnesota Twins – Taj Bradley, RHP

Taj Bradley has been one of the Twins' best arms this season, recording a 3.21 ERA and going 5-1 in his 10 outings. What to expect here is pretty cut and dry. Bradley tosses his four-seamer just under 50.0 percent of the time, averaging out at 96.7 mph. He can also mix in both a cutter and a split finger, the latter of which has a whiff rate of 44.4 percent.

The Sox will want to attack Bradley early in the count and avoid allowing him to turn to his breaking balls. He has at least six strikeouts in his previous four meetings, so getting ahead in the order is key.