The good thing about the Rule 5 draft is that a player must immediately prove he's worthy of making the major league roster; otherwise, he's headed right back to his old team. Shane Smith is a recent example of the White Sox successfully getting a player in that fashion, as he became an All-Star in 2025 after they grabbed him from the Milwaukee Brewers.

With this year's Rule 5 draft looming, the Sox had until Tuesday night to determine who they didn't want to risk breaking out with another team. They landed on middle infielder William Bergolla Jr. and left-handed relief pitcher Jaden Woods, both of whom played as high as Triple-A Charlotte in 2026. This decision meant that each player was promptly added to the 40-man roster.

White Sox Make Roster Move with Rule 5 Draft in Mind

Mar 19, 2026; Peoria, Arizona, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop William Bergolla Jr against the San Diego Padres during a spring training game at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With William Bergolla Jr. ranked as the No. 9 prospect in the organization, it long felt like he would be saved at a time like this. Plus, the White Sox surely want to see the full version of the player whose 2026 season lasted only 10 games due to a stress fracture in his right fibula.

Bergolla may not be a power hitter, but the Sox simply need him to make consistent contact and get on base, which he's done very well so far. Would he have maintained his OPS of over 1.000 if he never got hurt? It's safe to say no. However, it was a good enough sample size for the Sox to ensure they didn't lose him.

As for Jaden Woods, he was acquired in the Jacob Gonzalez trade with the Pirates. Woods came to the South Side along with a Competitive Balance Round A pick that was used to select Landon Thome in this year's draft. The Sox most likely did not want Woods to be a mere throw-in piece in their quest to land Thome, whom they highly coveted.

Woods was also terrific in 18 appearances with Charlotte, going 4-1 with a 2.96 ERA and 1.15 WHIP. The Sox obviously want to see a full season of him in the organization and have enough confidence that he can continue his strong play next season.

With that said, none of this guarantees that Bergolla and Woods will contribute much, if anything, to the big club whenever there's baseball again. They still have to make the roster out of spring training, and there's a lot of talent that can bury them on the bench quickly. And yet, the Sox have sent a message that they are bullish on both players. They wouldn't have done this if that wasn't the case, especially with so much young competition already in the system.

Now, it will be up to Bergolla and Woods to show why they've earned the benefit of the doubt. With the way the Sox have scouted young talent in recent years, though, it shouldn't be surprising if they do just that.