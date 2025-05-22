Tim Elko Leads Chicago White Sox In Powerful Category
When Tim Elko connects, it usually goes a long way.
Through his first 32 major league plate appearances, Elko has three home runs. Two of them rank as the hardest-hit home runs of the 2025 White Sox season, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com.
On Wednesday, a solo home run off Mariners starter Logan Evans left Elko's bat at 110.6 mph and flew an estimated 407 feet. That ranks second to his home run off Matthew Boyd on Saturday against Cubs, which had an 111.1 mph exit velocity and went 425 feet.
The White Sox promoted Elko to the big leagues on May 10 after he led all minor league hitters with 10 home runs in 31 games with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights. He was a 10th round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Ole Miss, where he won the national championship.
In 10 games with the White Sox, he has four runs, five hits, three home runs, one walk and 10 strikeouts. That equates to a slash line of .161/.188/.452/.639 across eight games at first base and two as the designated hitter.
While the White Sox are likely looking for Elko to cut down on his strikeouts and increase his batting average, it's a good sign that the power he displayed in the minor league has carried over against major league pitching with the team's two hardest-hit home runs of the season.
Elko and the White Sox have an off day Thursday before beginning a weekend series Friday at 6:40 p.m. CT against the Texas Rangers at Rate Field in Chicago.
