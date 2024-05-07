Yankees Could Sign Mets Superstar If Juan Soto Leaves In Free Agency
The New York Yankees are considered one of the top teams in baseball right now but the club still will have some tough decisions to make.
New York likely is happy with its club right now and it should be. The Yankees are considered a World Series contender and currently are 23-13 on the season. What makes this even more impressive is the fact that they have had this success without Gerrit Cole, D.J. LeMahieu, and young slugger Jasson Domínguez.
The Yankees should get even better in the near future but New York could lose its best player next offseason despite the success. Star slugger Juan Soto has been a revelation for New York but he will be a free agent at the end of the season and likely will have many suitors willing to offer him massive contracts.
New York will attempt to re-sign him, but it's up in the air if he will be back. If Soto does leave, though, it sounds the like Yankees will attempt to make another big splash. One player who has been floated as a possible option is New York Mets star slugger Pete Alonso by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
"Anything is possible in the unpredictable world of free agency," Rosenthal said. "Soto could end up a Met and Alonso could wind up replacing Anthony Rizzo with the New York Yankees. Or maybe some other team with an opening at first will view Alonso as the slugger they need, knowing they would be signing up for a potential march to 500 home runs."
This isn't the first time Alonso has been mentioned as an option for the Yankees but Soto undoubtedly will be the team's priority. Soto has completely boosted New York's offense and is the frontrunner to win the American League Most Valuable Player award right now.
Hopefully, Soto decides to stay with the Yankees but it does seem like New York will have contingency plans.
More MLB: Yankees Should Consider Extension For All-Star After Fantastic Start