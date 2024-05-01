Insider Hints at Yankees Losing Superstar to Crosstown Rival Mets
The New York Yankees blockbuster trade for Juan Soto this offseason was the beginning of what many fans hope will be a decade-plus-long relationship between the two parties.
Soto, arguably the best hitter in baseball, enters free agency this offseason. The Scott Boras client will certainly command a massive contract given his production and age.
For the Yankees, re-signing Soto during the offseason or extending him in the season is the biggest priority. No matter the price tag, New York must do whatever they can to keep him around.
If they don't, there's a good chance Steve Cohen over in the Queens with the New York Mets will make a deal to Boras and Soto they can't deny. Cohen didn't go all out this offseason, but the expectation is for him to do what he's done in years past and spend just as much as anyone in baseball on players.
Appearing on an episode of "Fair Territory," Ken Rosenthal hinted at the Mets being able to sign Soto and retain Pete Alonso. Alonso hits free agency this offseason, too.
“You say, ‘Well do you do [Alonso] instead of Soto? If you’re [Mets owner] Steve Cohen, you probably can do both.”
It's uncertain what New York will do with Alonso, but that decision could certainly play a factor in what Cohen decides to do with the star in the Bronx. If the Mets don't re-sign Alonso, that only gives him more money to use on a potential deal for Soto.
New York has found out how good the 25-year-old slugger truly is. He's currently slashing .316/.429/.553 with seven home runs in 114 at-bats. While the Yankees' offense has struggled at times, the Dominican Republic native has been far from the issue.
Seeing everything unfold during the offseason will be fascinating as both New York teams could get into a bidding war for perhaps the best in baseball.