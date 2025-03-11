New York Yankees Assign Emerging Fan-Favorite to Minor League Camp
As the start of the regular season closes in, the New York Yankees have recently assigned a growing fan-favorite to minor league camp.
It has been a challenging spring training for the Yankees. Despite a great offseason that created a lot of optimism about the 2025 season, it has pretty much been doom and gloom since.
Things started off with Giancarlo Stanton dealing with elbow issues that required a PRP shot and an unknown timeline for his return.
Then, Luis Gil strained his lat, which will keep him out until about July. Furthermore, potentially what could be a blow that ends New York’s chances of competing this season, ace Gerrit Cole will need to have Tommy John surgery.
While there has been a lot of negativity around the franchise of late with injuries, they have had some young players perform well this spring.
One of those players is George Lombard Jr. The talented 19-year-old infielder has quickly become a fan-favorite for the team thanks to his great spring.
However, with the start of the regular season getting close, the young prospect has been assigned to minor league camp, the team announced.
Even though he performed well, this should come as no surprise. Lombard is still just 19 years old and making the Opening Day roster was never realistic.
However, what is really exciting for the franchise is the development of the young infielder. Getting to face-off and be around Major League players is impactful for his development.
As the son of a coach for the Detroit Tigers, Lombard has been very poised and collected this spring. He has received praise from nearly everyone who has spoken about him, including manager Aaron Boone.
This spring, the 19-year-old slashed .263/.333/.579 with two home runs in 10 games. Getting a taste of playing with professionals should help Lombard build confidence going into his second season in the minors with the Yankees.
He will be looking to build upon a solid campaign in 2024, in which he slashed .231/.338/.334 with five home runs and 39 stolen bases.
With great plate discipline and excellent speed, the young infielder might end up becoming a solid lead-off hitter if he continues on the track that he’s on.
Even though he has become a fan-favorite, a 2025 call-up still feels a bit unlikely. However, if he performs well and can move through the minors in 2025, a 2026 debut could be in the cards.