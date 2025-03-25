Aaron Boone Roasts Former Yankees Superstar in Lighthearted Reunion
Spring training games typically don't carry much importance, but Monday's contest was different for the New York Yankees.
Just three days before Opening Day, the Yankees kicked off the week by facing the New York Mets in their penultimate spring training game. While there's usually some extra juice when these two teams square off, Monday's contest had an extra layer of excitement.
For many Yankees, it was their first time seeing Juan Soto since he left to sign a record-setting 15-year, $765 million megadeal with the Mets.
While the wound is still fresh for some, many Yankees appear to have gotten over Soto's shocking departure, including Aaron Boone.
Before the game, Boone made sure to reconnect with Soto, meeting him behind the cage during batting practice. He immediately hit the four-time All-Star with a zinger to break the ice.
"Mets colors look terrible on you," Boone joked before giving Soto a hug.
A laughing Soto responded by wishing his former manager a happy birthday, as Boone turned 52 earlier this month.
Speaking with reporters later, Boone shared more insight about his reaction to seeing Soto, who went 0-fo-2 in a 6-6 tie between his old team and his new team.
"Good to see him. I mean, obviously Juan was great for us. But, just as important, he was a great guy in our room. Great guy in our clubhouse," Boone said. "So, honestly, it was actually really good to see him and just catch up for a minute. But yeah, I thought he looked terrible in his colors."
While Boone only managed Soto last year, it turned out to be quite the season for both of them.
The slugging outfielder finished third in the AL MVP race, helping New York win their first pennant since 2009.
Soto's brief tenure ultimately ended in disappointment, however, with a World Series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers and his stunning exit in free agency. While some Yankees fans are still bitter about Soto moving on, Boone doesn't seem to hold any grudges against his former superstar.