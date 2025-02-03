Aaron Judge Could Join Elite Company With Another Monster Season in 2025
Aaron Judge has been arguably the best players in the MLB in recent seasons. The 2025 MLB season should be no different and Judge has a chance to make history once again.
Sarah Langs of MLB.com took a look at some players looking to sign their name in the record books in 2025. Judge could be one of those players by performing at or above his FanGraph steamer projections of 46 home runs and a 170 wRC+. Langs notes Judge would be the 11th player in baseball history to hit 45 home runs in four different seasons. Judge would also be the third player in history to have at least 35 home runs and a 170 wRC+ in four consecutive seasons.
Judge has also hit 50 home runs three times in his career. A fourth year with at least 50 home runs would tie Sammy Sosa, Mark McGwire and Babe Ruth for the most in the history. Judge has not had a season with a home run in total in 40s. When he reaches 40 home runs, he reaches 50.
The New York Yankees gave were able to bring Judge back in the offseason before the 2023 season. They made the right choice as Judge has been an unstoppable force at the plate. In 2024, Judge finished with a slash line of .322/.458/1.159 to go along with 58 home runs, 144 RBI and a 10.8 WAR. His home runs, RBI and WAR all led the MLB.
During that season, the Fresno State product made his sixth All-Star game and fourth consecutive. Judge also won his second MVP award in the last three years with his play in 2024. He has had to carry the Yankees the past couple of years, and New York is hoping for him to do it again in 2025.
The Yankees were able to make some moves to help replace Juan Soto after they lost out on him in free agency. New York made a trade for Cody Bellinger with the Chicago Cubs, and they acquired Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers.
As for free agency, the Yankees were able to land Max Fried and Paul Goldschmidt while bringing back Jonathan Loaisiga. New York believes they are in great shape to make another World Series run with all these additions to the team.
The Yankees will need Judge to be the leader in the clubhouse in order to make that World Series run. Judge has not shown any signs of aging, and it he has a chance to join some elite company with another great season.