Analyst Floats Blockbuster Yankees, Phillies Trade
With Oswaldo Cabrera hurt, the New York Yankees are in need of a third baseman and have options as to how they go about it. The injury may force their hand into a trade, and one MLB analyst has a suggestion to how they go about it.
FanSided's Matt Grazel believes the Yankees may be in the market for a blockbuster move, and if they are, the Philadelphia Phillies may be on the other side of it. Grazel believes judging from the rumors last year about potentially being moved, New York may be able to sneak in a deal for Alec Bohm this season.
"Bohm's future with the Phillies is uncertain," Grazel wrote. "He could be one of the top position players in free agency following the 2026 season. Philly may not be a candidate to re-sign him, and it may not be in their best interest to do so. His name continues to be mentioned in trade rumors with other teams that may need a third baseman."
Bohm is expected to receive a massive contract this offseason, with Spotrac projecting a seven-year, $142 million deal. His struggles to start the season may be able to force Philadelphia's hand to move him, and his All-Star performance last year, should provide enough belief for New York to make a deal.
In exchange for Bohm, the Phillies would be expected to receive right-handed pitcher Ian Hamilton, outfielder Everson Pereira and right-handed pitcher Carlos Lagrange in the trade, projected by Grazel.
"The Yankees are always looking to contend and could be in the market, considering LeMahieu's decline, Chisholm Jr.'s struggles at the plate and injury history, and Cabrera's expected long-term absence this year," Grazel wrote.
Bohm is hitting .258/.301/.348 this season with 13 RBIs and 2 home runs. With Cabrera's injury, the Yankees should see that as a decent safety net, and may be willing to make the move if they have their sights on a new addition.
