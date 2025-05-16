Yankees Might Have Crucial Giancarlo Stanton Decision Ahead
The New York Yankees' offense has been a revelation so far this season, as the group leads the American League in runs (250), wRC+ (134), OPS (.828) and fWAR (12.3).
What makes that feat all the more impressive, however, is that they've done so without Giancarlo Stanton taking a single trip to the plate.
The 35-year-old designated hitter has dealt with tendinitis in both arms, which is an issue he's fought through to a certain extent dating all the way back to last season. Stanton's received several rounds of platelet-rich plasma injections, and there seems to be some optimism surrounding a potential return to the Yankees later this month following a minor league rehab assignment.
With so many ancillary pieces stepping up in his absence and punching above their weight, though, Stanton may not step into an everyday role once he's healthy.
At least FanSided's Zachary Rotman doesn't believe so, referencing Paul Goldschmidt and Ben Rice in particular as players currently contributing at a high level who could stand in the way of Stanton receiving the workload he's accustomed to.
"The Yankees would love to add Stanton's bat to their lineup, but how would that work?" Rotman wrote. "At this stage of his career, he's really only a DH. In order to fit him in, the Yankees would have to either bench one of Goldschmidt or Rice nightly, which wouldn't be great, or teach Rice a new position, which also wouldn't be great. Stanton probably could play in the outfield once in a while, but who is he going to replace there of their four outfielders?"
Simply put, there's no world in which the Yankees should cut down significantly on Goldschmidt or Rice's at-bats in order to phase Stanton back into the lineup.
Rice boasts some of the best batted ball data in the sport with a 18.8 percent barrel rate, 57.3 percent hard-hit rate and 93.8 mph average exit velocity while slashing .254/.355/.545 over 155 plate appearances.
Goldschmidt, on the other hand, has turned back the clock at 37-years-old by hitting .346/.395/.506 across 178 plate appearances.
Stanton hasn't played more than 38 games in the outfield since 2018 and didn't step foot out there at all last season, so there's no reason to believe New York will put him there once he makes his way back.
With that said, the Yankees will still find ways to work the former MVP in, even if they have to get creative. He hit .233/.298/.475 with 27 home runs over 114 regular season contests in 2024 before posting a 1.048 OPS to go alongside seven long balls in the playoffs during the club's run to the World Series.
Perhaps Stanton will enter a pseudo platoon with Rice at DH considering the latter struggles against southpaws as a left-handed batter, but the former may otherwise find it harder than anticipated to net consistent playing time upon his return from injury.
