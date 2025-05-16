Yankees Predicted to Trade for Former All-Star Third Baseman
With Oswaldo Cabrera out for the foreseeable future after fracturing his ankle against the Seattle Mariners earlier this week, the New York Yankees are in the market for some help at third base.
Former top prospect Oswald Peraza has struggled to the tune of a .189/.259/.358 slash line so far this season, and while DJ LeMahieu is back from the injured list, the 36-year-old is a far cry from the All-Star version of himself.
With Pablo Reyes, Jorbit Vivas and J.C. Escarra representing the Yankees’ only other potential options on the major league roster at the moment, the pickings are rather slim.
For that reason, ClutchPoints’ Garrett Kerman proposed a trade that would send Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals to The Bronx for a triumvirate of prospects in right-handed pitchers Bryce Cunningham and Cam Schlittler, as well as infielder Roderick Arias.
“For the Yankees, this trade is the ultimate win-now move,” Kerman wrote. “Arenado’s glove instantly stabilizes the infield, and his bat deepens a lineup that has struggled to find consistency at third base. The Yankees have the resources to absorb the financial hit, especially with St. Louis covering a portion of the salary, and the prospect cost is justified by the immediate upgrade and the championship window that Arenado helps extend.”
Arenado was in trade rumors throughout the entire offseason as the Cardinals looked to turn a new page and embrace their youth movement. The 34-year-old utilized his no-trade clause to block a trade to the Houston Astros, however, and while the Yankees as well as the Boston Red Sox were tossed around as possible destinations for the future Hall of Famer, nothing materialized.
There’s little to no chance of a deal between St. Louis and New York being consummated in the immediate future, however, even if there’s mutual interest. The Cardinals are fresh off a nine-game winning streak that has them sitting at 24-20 and one game back of the Chicago Cubs for first place in the NL Central.
That’s not to say St. Louis won’t still look to move him, but there’s a long way to go before the July 31 deadline. Arenado has played a huge role in the team’s turnaround, hitting .253/.335/.396 with four home runs and five Outs Above Average at the hot corner, and there’s a world in which he sticks around should the Cardinals remain in the running for a playoff spot.
Acquiring Arenado would mean reuniting him with his former St. Louis teammate in Paul Goldschmidt, who has been stellar at first base after signing a one-year deal with the Yankees this past December, but they’d also likely be on the hook for a substantial amount of his remaining money.
Arenado is under contract through the 2027 campaign and is set to make $27 million in 2026 before earning $15 million in his final year. Disbursing considerable assets to land the eight-time All-Star may not be all that enticing for New York, but he’s still a name worth monitoring over the coming months.
