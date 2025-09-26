Analysts Offer Mixed Takes on Yankees' Playoff Run
The New York Yankees have officially punched their tickets to their eighth playoff appearance in nine years with a sweep of the Chicago White Sox. As the regular season comes to an end, all eyes are on whether or not the Yankees can make it back to the World Series for a second year in a row.
Ahead of the Wild Card rounds, ESPN analysts offered their takes on all the presumptive and confirmed playoff teams. Writer Jorge Castillo believes the Bronx Bombers can not only get back to the final series of the season, but win the whole thing.
"... the American League is wide open and the Yankees just might have the most talented roster, top to bottom, in the field," Castillo wrote. "The Yankees lead the majors in runs scored and home runs. Their starting rotation has the second-lowest ERA in baseball since the trade deadline. Their bullpen is filled with relievers with real track records. The pieces are there for a run."
While Castillo is confident in the Pinstripes' abilities to make it back to the World Series for a second year in a row, fellow ESPN analyst Buster Olney isn't so sure.
"I think that's easily envisioned, not only because the Yankees played in the last week of October just last year, but because the field is so wide open," Olney wrote. However, he went on to describe two big problems the could prevent the Yankees from being real contenders in the playoffs.
"No. 1: 'They are a terrible defensive team,' said one AL coach, and he's hardly alone in feeling that way. The Yankees push back on that notion, but that is certainly a perception," he wrote. "And No. 2: Their bullpen performance this year has been so erratic. The closer's role has been passed around — what, a half-dozen times? — and Devin Williams' performance can range from pure dominance to total meltdown."
Before the Yankees make their post-season run, though, they'll have a thrilling final series against the Baltimore Orioles. While a final, three-game series from home against the worst team in the AL East wouldn't typically draw a ton of attention, the Yankees are battling it out with the Toronto Blue Jays for the division title. While the two teams are tied in record, the Blue Jays have the tie-breaker, and all eyes will be on Toronto and New York to see which club comes out victorious.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!