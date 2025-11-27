Yankees Owner Gets Real About Aaron Boone's 2025 Performance

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has come under fire after yet another season ended without a championship win for the team. When asked what grade he would give Boone for his performance as a manager for 2025, Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner gave a positive review, and passed the blame to the Yankees offense.

"Please don't make me repeat myself Bob," Steinbrenner said, flustered by the question. "I've been asked this question so many times. He's a good manager at many of the things he has to do. He's not perfect, I'm not perfect, you're not perfect."

"But he is great at dealing with the players, with his staff, with [general manager Brian] Cashman's people and with Cash, with you guys, and he makes, you know . . . overall good decisions on the field."

"You can't pin this on Aaron Boone, that's for sure. This Toronto series was on the players' shoulders, period. They didn't hit, we had a couple bad starts, and obviously against the Blue Jays — as I've already said — you can't do any of that."

Fan Backlash

Fans did not respond generously to this take, as Boone has come under fire for yet another season without a World Series win. Fans have not been fond of Steinbrenner's remarks in the rare press appearance generally speaking, particularly a comment he made about the payroll. Per Steinbrenner, it would be "ideal" for the payroll to decrease in 2026.

One fan wrote an evergreen, "Blah blah blah I’m a loser blah blah blah excuses blah blah blah Luxury cap blah blah blah I’m wasting judge blah blah blah I’m laughing all the way to the bank blah blah blah", and another compared him to his father, George Steinbrenner, writing, "That’s code for I’m not my dad and there is no way in hell I’m paying for a new manager while this ones salary would still be on the books."

One fan shared a more measured take — that of course the loss isn't entirely on Boone, but the I get that you can’t put it all on Boone, but can anyone show a tangible positive effect he has on the team, when the players consistently 'underperform' during his tenure".

Boone's History as a Manager

Oct 8, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone signals to the bullpen during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game four of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Boone has been at Yankees' helm since 2018, and the Yankees have not secured a championship win since 2009. Boone's tenure with the organization is strange to some, given the Yankees' winning history, but he is expected to remain in charge through at least 2027 when his contract is up.

Boone has been criticized for strange choices on the field, misuse of the bullpen and a nonchalant attitude when it comes to losing. The nonchalance from Boone has also been widely compared against the lasting example of George Steinbrenner's much more hard-nosed approach to leadership, which some believe was crucial to the Yankees' success as an organization at the turn of the century.

