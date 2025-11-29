Yankees Should Reunite With Veteran Utilityman

Though the New York Yankees are sure to make a splash move or two this offseason, they should also put an emphasis on improving the margins and overall makeup of the club heading into the 2026 campaign.

One surefire way to do so would be by bringing back free agent utilityman Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who nearly helped the Toronto Blue Jays win the World Series over the Los Angeles Dodgers this season.

Kiner-Falefa wasn't exactly a fan favorite during his two years in New York, but he's undoubtedly a useful player who would raise the Yankees' floor next year and provide a spark off the bench.

Aug 26, 2023; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa (12) throws to first base against the Tampa Bay Rays in the fourth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Kiner-Falefa's Yankees Stint

A Gold Glove Award winner at third base during the COVID-shortened 2020 season with the Texas Rangers, Kiner-Falefa was traded to the Minnesota Twins shortly after the MLB lockout ended in March 2022 before almost immediately being flipped to the Yankees alongside Ben Rortvedt Josh Donaldson for Gary Sánchez and Gio Urshela.

Kiner-Falefa slashed just .261/.314/.327 with four home runs, 48 RBIs and 22 stolen bases for the Yankees in 2022 across 531 plate appearances, but he also logged 10 Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) at shortstop and thus posted 1.5 fWAR in the process.

In 2023, Kiner-Falefa finished with an OPS of .646 while hitting six home runs and recording 37 RBIs with 14 stolen bases. Additionally, he put up -4 DRS in 566 1/3 innings as an outfielder and 3 DRS in 240 1/3 frames at third base.

He then became a free agent and signed a two-year deal with the Blue Jays before being traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates at the 2024 deadline.

Pittsburgh ultimately ended up waiving Kiner-Falefa this past August, and Toronto claimed him. He appeared in 19 regular season games and 15 postseason contests for the club.

Why Kiner-Falefa Could Help Yankees

At this point in time, New York's infield depth on the left side is nothing to write home about. Ryan McMahon and José Caballero could enter the 2026 season as the team's starters at third base and shortstop, respectively, while Anthony Volpe recovers from offseason shoulder surgery.

In terms of bench options, the Yankees have Oswaldo Cabrera as he works his way back from a fractured ankle that he sustained in May alongside the likes of Jorbit Vivas and Braden Shewmake.

Kiner-Falefa isn't going to provide much of anything offensively, which the Yankees are well-aware of, but he remains an above-average defender at third base and shortstop with DRS totals of 3 and 1, respectively, during the 2025 season.

He also tallied 15 stolen bases and can play just about any position besides catcher and first base in a pinch as one of the more versatile players in the league.

Kiner-Falefa isn't a game-changer by any means, and he wasn't spectacular during his prior two seasons with the Yankees, but he's the kind of player every championship-caliber club could use given his prowess defensively and on the base paths.

