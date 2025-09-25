Trade Addition Brings Winning Attitude to Yankees
Over the last decade, Major League Baseball has seen some of its brightest stars switch teams at the trade deadline. Names like Max Scherzer, Trea Turner, Juan Soto, and Manny Machado come to mind. None brought their team a championship, however. It was lesser-known names, overshadowed by gaudy headliners, such as Nathan Eovaldi, Joc Pederson, and Jorge Soler, who did.
The New York Yankees are hoping Jose Caballero ends up being that surprise spark plug. So far, the player, who had a .639 OPS during his time with the Tampa Bay Rays, has delivered star production, despite his expectations being that of a player who would either be a bench piece or a guy they would rely on for defense, and not much else.
With the Yankees, Caballero has been more than a defensive substitution, but a legitimate threat at the plate. He has been so good that the organization has even softened its unrequited love for Anthony Volpe.
Add his walk-off against the Chicago White Sox, bringing the Yankees that much closer to the American League East, to his highlight reel since being traded for Everson Pereira. With the Yankees, he is hitting .284/.379/.486 with a 141 OPS+, three homers, 9 RBI, and 14 stolen bases. Not to mention sparkling defense at short and third.
Caballero, a lifelong Yankees fan, was interviewed by Brendan Kuty of The Athletic. He confirmed his winning attitude in describing his journey in baseball.
"I've seen a lot of baseball," Caballero told Kuty. "I've been in a lot of baseball games that actually matter. A lot of people have played baseball for a long time, but the way that I play baseball, it was always tournaments. It was always trying to be the champion of the tournament. That takes a little extra than just going out there and playing baseball. I grew up playing baseball and competing for my state, competing for my country, and I think I learned a lot from that. (They were) short tournaments, and you've got to be the best you can be in four or five days."
Caballero, off the field, may be just as dynamic as his play on it. According to Kuty, when he asked his former teammate, Taj Bradley, now with the Minnesota Twins, about the spirited shortstop, the young pitcher recounted a story in which Caballero approached every member of the Rays and asked them how he could improve for them.
When asked about it, Caballero spoke about the importance of being there for his teammates.
"Just support every guy," he told Kuty. "Just be here for everyone. Show them that they can count on me."
