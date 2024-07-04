Angels All-Star Is 'Realistic Trade Target' Making Yankees Deal Possible
If the New York Yankees want to add to the bullpen, they should give the Los Angeles Angels a call.
Los Angeles seems to be open for business after a rough start to the season and seems to be nearing a firesale and rebuild. Multiple Angels players will be available ahead of the July 30th Major League Baseball trade deadline and All-Star closer Carlos Estévez even is a "realistic trade target," according to FanSided's Robert Murray.
"The Angels are listening on right-hander Carlos Estévez, who was named American League Reliever of the Month in June after allowing only one baserunner and no runs," Murray said. "He’s in the final year of a two-year, $13.5 million contract and looms as a realistic trade target for teams in need of bullpen reinforcements. Other potential trade pieces on the Angels include Luis Rengifo, Taylor Ward, Tyler Anderson, Mickey Moniak, Matt Moore, Luis Garcia, and Adam Cimber."
New York needs some help in the bullpen and recently was mentioned as a fit for Estévez. He was one of the best relievers in baseball in June and overall has been solid this season despite the Angels having a rough year overall.
The one-time All-Star entered play on Wednesday night with a 3.00 ERA in 27 appearances to go along with an eye-popping 27-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 27 innings pitched. He also has racked up 16 saves.
New York doesn't need someone to take over the closer role, but adding some help for the eighth inning would be great and Estévez could do that. The Yankees should be considering all options and he certainly is one.
