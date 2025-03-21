Another Yankees Starter Will Likely Start His Season on the Injured List
The New York Yankees already know they're going to be down two of their Opening Day starters.
Gerrit Cole underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery, something that will keep him on the shelf for all of 2025 with a chance he misses part of the 2026 campaign, as well.
Reigning AL Rookie of the Year winner Luis Gil suffered a lat injury that shutdown him down from throwing and is projected to keep him out until the summer.
Those are two major losses in the starting rotation for the Yankees, and it makes it a whole lot tougher for them to repeat as AL East and American League champions.
But, the hits didn't stop there.
It was announced that Clarke Schmidt is dealing with shoulder fatigue, an issue that scratched him from his scheduled spring start on March 17.
While he didn't undergo testing and returned to the mound on March 20 in a two-inning live batting practice session, he's still way behind when it comes to his build up, something that could result in him beginning the year on the injured list, too.
"Clarke Schmidt may actually be healthy to start the season, but he still appears likely to land on the injured list by Opening Day with a case of insufficient buildup," wrote Greg Joyce of The New York Post.
The insider notes that Schmidt only threw 32 pitches during that bullpen session, a drop off from his lone spring start where he tossed 38.
That is a far cry from the requisite 70-80 pitches he should be throwing at this point of the offseason, and with only a few days remaining until Opening Day, that means there's a good chance New York opts to start him on the injured list so he can build up in the minors on a rehab stint.
Manager Aaron Boone seemed to allude to that, as well.
"We're going to do what's right for Clarke and us over the long haul. We gotta make sure we get that right. Whether we're at full strength or have a couple guys down, it doesn't change the equation. We got to get him right. We know how important he is to our rotation and to our season," he stated.
So, with the Yankees already being down two projected starters on their Opening Day roster, it looks like a third will also be missing when the season gets underway.