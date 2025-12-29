Tatsuya Imai's Free Agency News Could Work in Yankees' Favor

The New York Yankees have yet to make a splash move this offseason, but that could change in the coming days.

Japanese right-handed pitcher Tatsuya Imai is among the top starters left on the free agent market, yet he hasn't received a ton of, if any, true offers from MLB clubs after being posted by the Saitama Seibu Lions of Nippon Professional Baseball.

"Apparently, there actually aren’t many concrete options on the table yet," Imai said per a translation of his appearance on TV Asahi’s “Udo Times” show, according to X user NekoSuke5_5_2 and the New York Post's Mark Suleymanov. “And it seems that having teams show interest and receiving a formal offer are completely different things.”

Though MLB insider Francys Romero recently listed the Yankees among the finalists for Imai's services, there hasn't been a ton of concrete reporting otherwise that has connected the team to the 27-year-old.

If Imai continues to struggle to garner suitable contract offers, though, New York could have the perfect opportunity to swoop in and add a high-upside arm to its rotation.

Imai's Background

Imai has twice been named an NPB All-Star (2021, 2024). He has spent his entire career, which began in 2018, with Seibu and logged a 3.15 ERA over 159 games totaling 963 2/3 innings.

During the 2025 campaign, he put up a 1.92 ERA with 178 strikeouts across 163 2/3 innings.

FanGraphs' Eric Longenhagen and James Fegan stated that Imai is "poised for immediate impact" and that he has the upside of a mid-rotation starter.

"The 27-year-old Imai has steadily improved as a strike-thrower and innings-eater each of the last three years, and his fastball was still sitting in the mid-90s at the end of 2025 even though he’d worked 160-plus innings for the second consecutive season," they wrote in October. "Imai’s delivery arguably doesn’t take full advantage of his special athleticism and flexibility, and he might find another gear in MLB. He has the stuff of a good mid-rotation starter and is in his prime."

How Deadline Helps Yankees

Since Imai must sign with an MLB club before his 45-day posting window closes on January 2, time is of the essence for him.

The Yankees have been searching for rotation help with both Carlos Rodón and Gerrit Cole set to miss the beginning of the 2026 campaign, and Imai could fit the bill as a high-upside arm in that regard.

YES Network's Jack Curry reported last week that "the connection does not exist" between the Yankees and Imai, but that could change in the snap of a finger over the coming days.

If New York has an opportunity to make a team-friendly deal for him with few other suitors, there's no reason the organization shouldn't seriously consider bringing Imai in.

