Anthony Volpe, Austin Wells Lead Game 4 Charge as Yankees Stay Alive
It wasn’t the usual suspects, but the New York Yankees stayed alive thanks to a massive offensive game from the bottom of its order.
The Yankees entered Tuesday night’s do-or-die game against the Los Angeles Dodgers with their backs against the wall. A two-run Freddie Freeman home run in the top of the first inning put the home team in a hole early; it was deja vu for New York (Freeman also homered in the first inning of Game 3), and the silence at Yankee Stadium was deafening.
But with the season on the line, it wasn’t Juan Soto, Aaron Judge, or even Giancarlo Stanton who stepped up: it was the bottom of the Yankees order, led by hometown hero Anthony Volpe and rookie Austin Wells.
The postseason struggles of Judge have been well-documented, but at the same time, the bottom-third of the lineup had combined for just four hits between Volpe, Wells, and Alex Verdugo in the World Series. That all changed on Tuesday night.
Volpe recorded two hits, including a go-ahead, series-changing grand slam in the bottom of the third inning. As Yankees legend and fellow shortstop Derek Jeter said to Volpe after the game: “After you hit that grand slam, everyone exhaled in that dugout and there were much better at-bats.”
“I pretty much blacked out as soon as I saw it go over the fence”, Volpe told the media following the game. When asked by a reporter about Yankee Stadium chanting his name and where that stands among the coolest moments in his life, Volpe smiled and without hesitation said, “Number one, definitely number one.”
Wells, who was replaced by Jose Trevino in Game 3, easily had his best game of the postseason with a double and a solo home run; the two hits were the first extra-base hits for Wells since Game 4 of the ALCS. Volpe and Wells also became the first Yankees teammates aged 25 or younger to hit home runs in the same World Series game since Mickey Mantle and Tony Kubek did it in 1957.
Verdugo, who has been much maligned for his offense this season, now has hits in three of the four World Series games. The outfielder notched two RBI and had several strong at-bats that led to runs being scored. Verdugo has also been playing outstanding defense in left field, proving why he is nominated for a Gold Glove Award this season.
In the end, the bottom of the order exploded for five hits, two home runs, seven RBI, and three stolen bases. The kids saved the Bronx Bombers' season, at least for one more night.
Game 5 will be played Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium with Gerrit Cole on the mound for New York. If the Yankees emerge victorious, the series will shift back to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.