Yankees’ Aaron Boone Explains Why he Didn’t Move Aaron Judge in Lineup
When you’re down 3-0 in the World Series, any change to the lineup is on the table.
That’s what New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone had to decide ahead of a do-or-die Game 4 on Tuesday night in the Bronx.
Speaking to the media on Tuesday afternoon, Boone revealed that one potential change to the lineup was to put Aaron Judge in the leadoff spot. Judge’s struggles have been well-documented this postseason with the AL MVP favorite hitting just .140 in the team’s 12 playoff games. Judge has struck out in seven of 12 at-bats across three World Series games against the Dodgers while mustering just one hit in the series.
The move to leadoff would be a drastic change, especially considering that Judge has only hit from that spot 36 times in his career. Instead, Boone decided to keep Gleyber Torres in the leadoff spot for Game 4. The second baseman has been effective at getting on base, with 13 hits and 10 walks so far this postseason.
For Game 4, Judge will remain at his familiar third spot in the lineup behind outfielder Juan Soto. Beyond Judge, Boone decided to swap Jazz Chisholm Jr. into the cleanup spot which will push red-hot Giancarlo Stanton to fifth in the order. Of the tweaks to the lineup, Boone attributed the changes to the Dodgers using their bullpen for Game 4.
Switching Chisholm and Stanton provides the Yankees with alternating right-handed and left-handed batters through eight of the nine spots in the lineup. Catcher Austin Wells slots back in for Jose Trevino as the only other change to the starting nine.
Boone also stated that ace pitcher Gerrit Cole will not be available out of the bullpen on Tuesday night. Cole is scheduled to start Game 5 if necessary but Boone has confidence in the bullpen if rookie starter Luis Gil struggles early.