Astros Star Is 'Prime Candidate' To Be Traded; Will Yankees Join Sweepstakes?
There are sure to be some pretty big names on the move later this season.
It's just May, but trade rumors already have been swirling around. The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline will come and go in July and rumors about who possibly could be traded already have started to pick up.
At this point, pretty much everything is pure speculation. There is plenty of time for teams who have been struggling to turn things around and vice-versa for teams who have been steady to begin the campaign.
One team that surprisingly has struggled this season is the Houston Astros. There is time for them to get back on track, but if they don't, they could have an intriguing sell-off, and one player who is seen as a "prime candidate" to be moved is future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"The Astros aren’t ones to surrender easily, but if they retool, a prime candidate for trade would be Cooperstown-bound Justin Verlander," Heyman said. "And Detroit might make an interesting landing spot for the legendary ex-Tiger.
"Confidants suggest Verlander might be amenable to Detroit. The (Los Angeles Dodgers), (Baltimore Orioles) (he’s from Virginia), and (Chicago Cubs) are thought three more teams Verlander might approve."
While the New York Yankees weren't initially mentioned by Heyman, they could make sense as an option if Verlander is moved. New York has all of the makings to be a World Series contender this season and should get better soon with Gerrit Cole nearing a return to the mound.
Landing someone like Verlander to pair with Cole would take the Yankees' rotation to another level. He has a 3.38 ERA in five starts so far this season for Houston. New York should be going all in on the 2024 season with Juan Soto possibly leaving in free agency at the end of the season and landing Verlander only could help.
More MLB: Yankees Star Juan Soto 'Open' To Extension To Finish Career With New York