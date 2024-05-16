Blue Jays Star Slugger Hinted As Trade Candidate; Could Be Option For Yankees
The New York Yankees continue to find ways to win games at a high rate despite mounting injuries.
New York earned its American League-leading 29th win on Wednesday night against the Minnesota Twins and currently holds a half-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles for first place in the American League East.
The Yankees are in a great spot and are considered a World Series contender. If the Yankees didn't make a single addition this season and just got its pieces back from injuries, they would be even better. While this is the case, the Yankees likely will be mentioned in trade rumors over the next few months until the deadline passes in July.
New York should be buyers and there have been some teams who surprisingly have struggled this season and could start a sell-off earlier than expected. One team that fits this description is the rival Toronto Blue Jays.
Toronto has been disappointing so far this season and already has been suggested as a team that could be a seller and one player who was suggested as a possible trade candidate is All-Star slugger Justin Turner by MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
"If Toronto was in the National League, its sub-.500 record would still have the team only a few games out of a Wild Card spot," Feinsand said. "In the (American League), however, the Blue Jays are closer to the bottom of the league than a postseason spot, though with three-quarters of the season left, there’s plenty of time to turn things around.
"But what if they don’t? Justin Turner and Yusei Kikuchi are both on expiring contracts and could bring back a prospect or two each. Both are trade candidates if the Blue Jays decide to look toward 2025, as is veteran outfielder Kevin Kiermaier, another impending free agent."
If the Blue Jays actually are interested in trading Turner, the Yankees should give them a call. He could help out at both first and third base, provide another proven veteran bat to the lineup, and provide an important voice in the clubhouse.
New York could use a little more depth in the infield and that has been shown with D.J. LeMahieu missing the entire season to this point. Turner could help with that but also give the offense another boost.
More MLB: Ex-Yankees Slugger Mentioned As Trade Candidate; Could New York Reunite?