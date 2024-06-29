Astros Superstar Surprisingly Mentioned As Blockbuster Option For Yankees
The New York Yankees need some help in the infield in the near future.
New York has been one of the best teams in baseball this season but its recent cold streak clearly has shown that more pop is needed in the middle of the lineup. The Yankees have been great this season but the success has overshadowed the fact that the team hasn't gotten much offensive production from the first base, second base, and third base spots.
This needs to change if the Yankees want to have a real chance to win their first World Series title since 2009. New York is loaded with talent but needs to make a move or two ahead of the July 30th trade deadline.
It's unclear exactly what the club will do, but it's certain that New York will be active. The Athletic's Chris Kirschner, Brendan Kuty, and Jim Bowden put together a few hypothetical trade proposals to fix the Yankees' biggest holes One player who surprisingly was mentioned was Houston Astros superstar Alex Bregman.
"Yankees get: (Third baseman) Alex Bregman (and) Astros get: (Right-handed pitcher) Will Warren, (Right-handed pitcher) Clayton Beeter," Kirschner, Kuty, and Bowden said. "This may be an overpay for a rental, but the Yankees have what the Astros need: starting pitching. But is it even possible for the two rivals to link up for a player associated with the 2017 Astros? The Yankees could use a different third baseman with D.J. LeMahieu looking close to the finish line of his career.
"Bregman has also been one of the best postseason players over his career and could provide the Yankees with another quality bat in the middle of the order. The Astros have climbed back to .500 and have said they won't sell, but with how battered their starting pitching has been this season, this could use a reset."
Bregman has been mentioned before for the Yankees but a deal should be considered a pipe dream at this point.
