Blue Jays All-Star Is 'Likely' Trade Candidate; Yankees Are Perfect Option
Although the New York Yankees have been one of the best teams in baseball this season it is clear they need to be busy around the trade deadline.
It is quickly approaching and will come and pass on July 30th. New York is in the middle of its worst slump of the season and clearly will need to add around the trade deadline if it truly wants to contend for a World Series title this year.
New York has the tools needed to compete deep into the postseason, but adding more depth is a necessity. The Yankees already have been mentioned as a club that has started looking into adding help for the starting rotation and one player who could make sense is Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Yusei Kikuchi.
This isn't the first time he has been mentioned. He is a six-year big league veteran with an All-Star appearance under his belt and plenty of experience in the American League East.
Kikuchi has been mentioned as a trade candidate on multiple occasions and is a "likely" option to be moved, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"(Bo Bichette) has more value now to the (Los Angeles Dodgers); (Vladimir Guerrero Jr.) to the (Seattle Mariners), (Houston Astros), (Pittsburgh Pirates) and others. Free agent to be Yusei Kikuchi is probably a more likely trade candidate, along with Yimi Garcia. And rival teams would love to see Chris Bassitt out there, too"
This isn't surprising due to the Blue Jays' struggles. It may be difficult to get a deal done with a rival but the Yankees certainly should look into it in order to bolster the rotation.
