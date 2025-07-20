Braves Troll Yankees' Jazz Chisholm With Walk-Up Song
In his first at-bat in the second outing against the Atlanta Braves game, New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm was brought up to the tune of a unique song from the Braves organist.
In an apparent reference to yesterday's altercation with Braves assistant coach Eddie Perez, the organ played "I Saw the Sign" as Chisholm approached the plate on Sunday afternoon.
In Saturday's game against the Braves, Chisholm was on second base and Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe was at bat when Chisholm began waving his arms in an attempt to relay pitching information to Volpe. This move, obviously legal, apparently upset the Braves coach.
Chisholm got into a shouting match with Perez after Perez yelled at him from the dugout while pointing to his head. Chisholm, interpreting the gesture to mean that Perez wanted someone to throw a ball at his head, shouted and gestured back. Perez claims he meant the gesture to tell Chisholm to "be smart" and "think", but even the Yankees broadcasters interpreted Perez differently.
Perez also said of Chisholm, "I like that guy. He's one of my favorites."
When asked whether he thought Perez was threatening Chisholm, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said it would "probably be looked at, and should be."
“I hope it didn’t, because obviously there’s no place for that," Boone said on the speculation that Perez threatened Chisholm. "And that’s certainly something that would not be OK. So I hope he didn’t mean anything like that by it, because that would deserve some looking into.”
Chisholm himself declined to comment when asked post-game.
