Blockbuster New York Yankees' Trade Proposal Adds Targeted Young Star
The New York Yankees have been connected to many of the biggest moves of the upcoming MLB trade deadline, and one infield upgrade in particular has been mentioned a few times.
Jon Heyman of The New York Post reinforced the fact that the team has shown at least some interested in trading for Miami Marlins star outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr.
While he's been in the center field for a while now, he used to be a solid infielder, which is one of New York's biggest holes.
FanSided's Zach Pressnell put together a solid trade proposal that could potentially get the job done, given the expectation that Miami will trade him comes to fruition.
The Yankees receive Chisholm in return for a prospect package of shortstop Roderick Arias along with right-handed pitchers Will Warren and Zach Messinger.
Chisholm makes sense for the Yankees as their big target at the trade deadline for a couple of reasons.
The 26-year-old is slashing .252/.322/.414 this season. He's had more power in years past, though not by much, but he's reaching base at a near career-best level.
At worst, he's looking a lot closer to his All-Star season. Given that he has been healthy for more of this year than he has in campaigns past, he's likely going to set a few career-bests.
His plate discipline has increased; striking out less than ever while returning to his previous form of drawing walks.
The Bahamas native was a much better defender as an infielder, so a return to second-base makes sense.
At the second base position this season, New York has gotten a .224/.296/.336 slashing line with just eight home runs and 35 RBI.
An infielder was already a big need, but after their 3-7 start to July along with their terrible skid in June, help needs to come fast.
They shouldn't have to trade too much away and will have Chisholm under control through the end of 2026.
Arias is an intriguing middle infield prospect, but is still a few years out from making an impact at the major league level. The 19-year-old is the No. 4 player in the Yankees' farm system and is a realistic fit for a rebuilding team.
Warren is the no. 7 ranked prospect in New York's farm system, and he's a bit further along in his development. However, at 25-years-old, the clock is ticking. The righty also has an abysmal 6.64 ERA across 80 innings (17 starts) in Triple-A this season.
Messinger is another mid-twenties pitching prospect that could make his way to the majors soon to eat up innings for a rebuilding squad. He doesn't project to crack the Yankees' staff any time soon, so he is replaceable depth in the organization.