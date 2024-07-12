Proposed New York Yankees Trade Finally Adds Huge Infield Upgrade
The New York Yankees need to improve their infield ahead of the MLB trade deadline and could possibly find a cheap one (at least in terms of what they give up).
As Rucker Haringey of FanSided searched for an answer, he landed on Matt Chapman of the San Francisco Giants. His potential trade package would grab the former All-Star in exchange for a couple of mid-tier prospects.
New York would send right-handed pitchers Yoendrys Gomez and Zach Messinger to San Francisco in exchange for Chapman.
The third-baseman signed a late, three-year deal worth $54 million. The catch is that years two and three are player/mutual options.
A team can potentially trade for him as a rental with the expectation being that he hits the open market once again. The Giants would be willing to part with a player that is performing at a high level so that they don't just lose him for nothing in the offseason.
Things haven't always been peachy for the 31-year-old this year, as he started out very slowly.
In March and April, he slashed just .222/.266/.385 and failed to draw walks while striking out at an insane rate.
Over the past month, he's improved things to a .253/.349/.484 line, looking more like the Chapman of old.
He's also a plus defender capable of making crazy plays. His best play of the season was one of the most outstanding across the entirety of MLB.
Out of the third base position this season, the Yankees have gotten just a .235/.294/.314 line with six home runs and 41 RBI. It's the lowest OPS for any position in the lineup and could make for an intriguing spot to replace at the deadline.
To get the move done, they have to move just two mid-tier prospects that could help a team more than they will New York.
Gomez is the No. 17 prospect in Yankees farm system. He's a 24-year-old but is the on the verge of finding a solid role for himself in the majors.
He's a high-strikeout guy that needs to work on his control to reach his full potential.
Messinger, the No. 21 player in the New York pipeline, is another 24-year-old pitcher.
He was a 13th-round selection in the 2021 MLB draft and has been fairly consistent since joining the minors. In 17 games at the Double-A level this year, he has a 3.86 ERA with 1.154 WHIP and a 9.6 K/9.
They both have the chance to at least contribute at the major league level, but adding Chapman would have a bigger impact in the immediate future as the Yankees try to capitalize on their championship window.