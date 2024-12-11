Inside The Pinstripes

Brian Cashman Conveys Yankees' 'No Surrender' Mindset After Losing Juan Soto

New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman has already moved on from the Juan Soto sweepstakes going sour.

Mar 14, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman talks with media during spring training workouts at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images
You know by now that the New York Yankees did not end up re-signing Juan Soto, as Soto instead elected to sign a 15-year, $765 million contract to join the New York Mets.

There's no question this was a crushing blow to the Yankees' franchise and fanbase. However, New York GM Brian Cashman wasted no time licking his wounds, as it was announced on December 10 that the Yankees acquired former Atlanta Braves ace Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million contract (which is the largest contract for a left-handed pitcher in MLB history).

And all indications are that the Yankees aren't done there.

Cashman made an appearance on MLB Network's "Hot Stove" show on December 11 and asserted that his squad isn't feeling sorry for themselves after losing Soto.

"Because of the Steinbrenner family, we're always big game hunting. They allow us the opportunity to wade into the deep waters," Cashman said, per the MLB Network's X account. "But [the Soto offer] was obviously something completely different."

He later added, "From the Yankees' standpoint, no retreat, no surrender [after losing Soto]. We'll get back after it, and find a way to put together a roster that our fans are going to be excited about. We want to defend that American League title and get back to the World Series and try to win it. So we'll get after it."

It sounds like Yankees fans can expect more moves to be made from Cashman as the offseason progresses. Perhaps he can do enough where losing Soto will ultimately feel like a blessing in disguise.

