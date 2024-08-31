Cardinals Defeat Yankees for First Time at New Stadium

Inside The Pinstripes

Aug 31, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Lars Nootbaar (21) scores a run on St. Louis Cardinals catcher Ivan Herrera (not pictured) RBI double against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
History was made on Saturday in the New York Yankees' loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Cardinals, for the first time in franchise history, defeated the Bronx Bombers at the New Yankee Stadium in their nail-biting 6-5 win. The stadium opened in 2009, so this win certainly had some extra meaning for this Cardinals team.

St. Louis entered this game having an all-time record of 0-4 at the stadium after losing last night, 6-3. This win for the Cardinals is the first win in the Bronx since Game 5 of the 1964 World Series, which was played in the original Yankee Stadium; this also meant that St. Louis never won a game in the post-renovated stadium, as they played there just once (in 2003) and were swept in three games.

The Cardinals got off to a fast start in Saturday's game; after the Yankees took the initial 1-0 lead in the second inning, the Redbirds responded in the third inning with an RBI single by third baseman Nolan Arenado that tied the game followed by a three-run homer by second baseman Brendan Donovan.

The Yankees looked like they were starting to mount a comeback in the later innings as in the bottom of the eighth, down 6-2, Giancarlo Stanton laced a three-run double to center field that made the deficit one run at 6-5. But with the tying run in scoring position, Alex Verdugo grounded out to end the inning.

Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley retired the first two batters but then allowed a double to Juan Soto, again putting the tying run in scoring position; Helsley then chose to walk Aaron Judge intentionally, which put the winning run on base. But this proved to be the right strategy, as the flame-throwing righty struck out Austin Wells to give St. Louis their first win in the Bronx in 50 years.

The Yankees and Cardinals will resume their three-game series on Sunday; New York currently maintains a one-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East.

