Clarke Schmidt Set to Make Season Debut as Yankees Prepare for Royals
The New York Yankees’ starting rotation gets just a little bit healthier as they prepare for their three-game series with the Kansas City Royals starting on Monday at Yankee Stadium.
On Wednesday, the Yankees (8-7) have slotted in right-hander Clarke Schmidt to make his regular-season debut after his rehab work in the minor leagues.
Schmidt put together two solid starts at Double-A Somerset where he combined to allow just four hits and no runs in 7.1 innings while throwing 112 pitches. He struck out 11, walked one and allowed batters to hit just .154 against him.
New York might have allowed Schmidt to make one more rehab start, but the Yankees had to put Marcus Stroman on the 15-day injured this weekend with a knee issue.
Schmidt was on track to make a mid-April debut, but Stroman’s injury made it all but certain he would make his debut this week.
While waiting for Schmidt’s debut, the Yankees have their starters for Monday’s and Tuesday’s games with the Royals, as do the Royals.
On Monday, in a game set for 7:05 p.m. eastern, right-hander Carlos Carrasco (1-1, 7.71) will face Royals right-hander Seth Lugo (1-1, 3.24).
Carrasco made the team as a non-roster invitee out of spring training, with injuries to Schmidt, Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil creating a need. He hasn't been as effective as hoped, as in three starts he’s allowed 16 hits and 10 earned runs in 11.2 innings. He has struck out 10 and walked three. Stroman’s eventual return probably won't bump Carrasco out of the rotation.
Lugo has pitched at least five innings in each of his first three starts, allowing 14 hits and six earned runs in 16.2 innings, as he struck out 12 and walked seven.
Tuesday’s 7:05 p.m. start brings Yankees ace Max Fried (2-0, 1.56) face Royals right-hander Michael Wacha (0-2, 4.20).
Fried has won each of his last two starts, with his most recent outing being a 11-strikeout gem against the Detroit Tigers on April 9. He pitched seven innings and gave up five hits. Through 17.1 innings he's struck out 21, walked three and allowed three earned runs.
Wacha hasn’t won a game, but he’s been relatively effective. He’s walked eight and struck out 11 in 15 innings, while giving up seven earned runs.
The finale, set for 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, will see Schmidt face Royals left-hander Kris Bubic (2-1, 0.96).
He’s been terrific so far, as he’s pitched at least six innings in each start and has struck out 21 and walked five in 18.2 innings. He’s given up just two earned runs.