Could The Yankees Add Spark Plug Jose Iglesias to Fill Infield Void?
The New York Yankees have a hole in their infield that can be filled at either second base or third base, depending on where they wish to play Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Chisholm's natural position is at second base, but he was pushed into the hot corner upon joining the Yankees ahead of the trade deadline last summer and held his own. Despite not having experience at the position in his career, Chisholm posted an impressive 8 Outs Above Average in 400.1 innings.
Third baseman Alex Bregman doesn't appear to be a likely candidate for the Yankees to sign, nor does a trade for Nolan Arenado seem realistic at this point.
Even still, the Yankees had interest in Gavin Lux, who was recently traded to the Cincinnati Reds, and have checked in on Jorge Polanco, per The New York Post. Luis Arraez is also a name that has been linked to the Yankees, but there is some question regarding whether that would be an ideal fit.
The Yankees could decide to go with a mix of internal options: Chisholm, DJ LeMahieu, Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza to deploy at second and third in 2025, but they should also consider adding another veteran infielder to the group.
An additional versatile option that makes sense is veteran spark plug Jose Iglesias who can play second base, third base and shortstop.
Although he is 35-years-old, Iglesias can still produce and did so for the Mets last season, serving as a key piece to the cross-town rival's turnaround and run to the postseason. Iglesias slashed .337/.381/.448 with a .829 OPS and 2.5 fWAR in 85 games.
Iglesias crushed lefties with a .402 average and .998 OPS in 2024, and was pretty good against right-handers as well with a .303 average and .741 OPS. And with runners in scoring position, he was lights out with a .375/.419/.482 slash line and a .901 OPS.
In the field, Iglesias had a total of five defensive runs saved between second and third base.
Iglesias also became a latino pop sensation with his hit single "OMG," which debuted in June and was the anthem of the Mets for the remainder of the year. There is no denying that he is a positive veteran clubhouse presence that will increase vibes and chemistry as he showed in Queens.
While it's hard to anticipate Iglesias replicating his performance from last season, Fangraphs currently projects the veteran infielder to hit .271/.310/.383 with a .693 OPS and 1.5 fWAR in 117 games in 2025.
The only knock on Iglesias' special 2024 campaign is that he struggled in October with a .227/.261/.227 slash line and .488 OPS in 12 games.
That said, if the Yankees opt for depth over impact to bolster their infield, Iglesias appears to be a solid choice to add to the mix on a one-year deal with what they already have on the roster.
