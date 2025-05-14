Inside The Pinstripes

Could Yankees Reunite With Former Infielder Amid Oswaldo Cabrera Injury?

He may have had his defensive weakness, but the New York Yankees' desperation in the infield could lead to a trade with a selling team.

Anders Pryor

Apr 17, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa (7) reacts at first base with a single against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning at PNC Park.
Apr 17, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa (7) reacts at first base with a single against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning at PNC Park. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The New York Yankees' injuries in the infield have been a big theme in recent weeks and it's not getting any better.

Utility player Oswaldo Cabrera went down with a leg injury on Thursday's 11-5 win over the Seattle Mariners, knocking the Yankees' most versatile pieces out of the lineup.

DJ LeMahieu has been out to start the year, although he was activated when Cabrera was put on the IL. He'll play third base, with Paul Goldschmidt locked in at first. Jazz Chisholm Jr., after providing a clear defensive upgrade to second base, was placed on IL retroactive to April 30 with a right oblique strain.

With all the injuries piling up, a trade to add depth in the infield seems likely. One logical trade could involve New York bringing back a familiar face.

Could Yankees Reunite with Isiah Kiner-Falefa?

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is currently the shortstop for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who should be in line to sell off their veteran players at 14-28.

Kiner-Falefa, 30, is having a solid season at the plate slashing .288/.339/.365 with six stolen bases. He always had solid batting stats, but that wasn't why Yankees fans were frustrated with him.

Kiner-Falefa was a poor defensive player at shortstop in his time in New York. And that has not changed since leaving. According to Baseball Savant, his Outs Above Average (Range) is in the 16th percentile. During the 2023 season, the Yankees put him at both third base and in the outfield to find a better defensive fit.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa playing defense for the Pittsburgh Pirates in a gray uniform
Apr 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa (7) makes an out at second during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

If the Yankees were to bring Kiner-Falefa back, they likely stick him at either third or second. The reunion would not be based in any defensive judgement — it would only be to add stability and versatility in the infield while their other players get healthy.

Because Pittsburgh is in such a drastic situation, New York would likely have to pay only 80 cents on the dollar to get him. It wouldn't be the flashiest move, but it would be the responsible transaction

