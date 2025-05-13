Yankees Place Oswaldo Cabrera on Injured List, Activate DJ LeMahieu
The New York Yankees were forced to make a roster move on Tuesday.
In what turned out to be a dominant road win over the Seattle Mariners in the series opener on Monday, the Yankees also had another injury that will sideline one of their contributing players.
Oswaldo Cabrera was carted off the field in the ninth inning after he suffered a fractured ankle when scoring on a sacrifice fly.
Because of that, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported that the Yankees have placed him on the 10-day injured list, activating DJ LeMahieu off the IL as the corresponding move.
While Cabrera hasn't been a star during his time in New York, he has been a versatile defender and important clubhouse guy based on his positive and energetic personality. His loss will be felt in more ways than not being on the field.
What his timeline to recovery looks like isn't known at the moment.
As for LeMahieu, he now has an opportunity to reclaim his standing as an impact infielder for the Yankees after the past two seasons have been derailed by injury.
Manager Aaron Boone was ready to hand the veteran the starting third baseman job coming out of camp, but a calf injury that LeMahieu suffered during the first game of the spring has kept him on the shelf until this point.
The fan base has grown weary when it comes to getting their hopes up about what he can bring to the table, but there was some optimism that LeMahieu would have his best showing in years during this campaign.
New York certainly needs it.