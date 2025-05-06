Could Yankees Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. Really Get Nine Figures in His Next Contract?
Since the New York Yankees acquired Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Miami Marlins ahead of the trade deadline in 2024, he has provided the team with some impressive power numbers.
Through only 76 games and 316 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs with 10 doubles. He has recorded 40 RBI and added 24 stolen bases while being caught only three times, producing a 2.6 bWAR with a 120 OPS+.
His slash line of .181/.304/.410 before landing on the injured list left something to be desired, but it is encouraging to see his walk rate on the rise.
On the receiving end of some bad luck over the first month of the season, if Chisholm continues swinging the bat in the fashion he has thus far, his numbers will start to improve once he returns to the field.
The batting average is less than ideal, but he has found other ways to provide value to the team and make an impact.
His power numbers are phenomenal, but the production he is providing with his glove might be the most impressive part about his tenure with the team to this point.
Chisholm was willing to play third base after being acquired in a trade despite never doing it in his career before that point. The challenge was taken head on and he more than held his own after learning a new position on the fly.
This year, back at a more natural position of second base, he is making a positive impact with his glove. His +2 Fielding Run Value, per Baseball Savant, is in the 87th percentile in the MLB.
With experience playing shortstop and center field, as well, he is an incredible Swiss Army Knife for manager Aaron Boone to deploy.
It will also be a major point his representatives push when negotiating his next contract.
Chisholm is under team control through the 2026 season, but he is putting himself in a position to earn a massive deal. MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN named him one of the contenders for the 2026-27 free agent class to land a nine-figure contract.
His power and speed combination at the plate, along with an excellent glove at several positions, should make him a very popular target on the market, especially since he will be only 29 years old when that new deal begins.